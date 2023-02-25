Some things are more important in life than a game of cricket: Gillespie on Cummins’ absence





NEW DELHI: Australia’s former fast bowler Jason Gillespie said Test captain Pat Cummins should be given the chance to miss the rest of the Test series against India, adding that some things are more important in life than a cricket match. Cummins left India shortly after Australia’s six-wicket defeat in the Second Test at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium to spend time with his ailing mother, who is currently receiving palliative care. In his absence for the third test, which begins in Indore on March 1, Steve Smith will captain Australia. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t see him (again) on this tour. If I was in charge, I’d probably just say to him, ‘stay home’. With all due respect, the series is gone, we can series, and there are series coming up this year, it could be a very good opportunity for Pat Cummins to spend important time, precious time, with close family and friends. “Which is more important, spending time with your close family and friends and especially your mother who is seriously ill, or the fourth test of a series you’ve already lost? He’s already missing the third test, for me it’s an absolute no- brain.” “I wouldn’t be surprised if behind the scenes they’ve already said to Pat: we don’t need you here in India for this test series. Be a son. Be a brother, just be near your family. Family is the number one thing. Pat Cummins is undoubtedly a great bowler, but some things are more important in life than a game of cricket,” Gillespie told ABC Summer Grandstand radio on Saturday. Wins at Nagpur and New Delhi have seen India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match test series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gillespie, who was part of Australia’s last successful Test series victory in India in 2004, admitted the visitors had been “clearly outplayed” in the series so far. “No doubt they will be disappointed. Yes, it’s been challenging conditions, but the Australians definitely need to find a way to get the methods right because they know they’re going to be processing more spin. They need to look for ways to improve that, and fast if they want to turn this series around.” Ahead of the Indore Test, despite Cummins’ absence and Josh Hazlewood being sent home due to a left Achilles tendon injury, Australia’s pace bowling division will see the return of left arm pacer Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green after recovering from their respective finger injuries. “It gives Australia a chance, they’ve got Mitchell Starc fit and shooting again, they’ve got Cameron Green, they’ve got Lance Morris in the wings, Scotty Boland – we’ve got the bowling there to cover,” Gillespie concluded.

