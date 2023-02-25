The rush: Sam Williams-Dixon puts Ohio State in his top 5, WR Nolan Baudo commits to OSU as a PWO, 5-star RB Jerrick Gibson takes OSU spring visit





One of Ohio State’s top targets in the 2024 class has limited its recruiting.

Three-star Ohio runs back Sam Williams Dixon narrowed its school list to five on Friday, with Ohio State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State and Rutgers making the cut. That said, these are my top 5 schools. I will continue this process and possibly see where home is. I also attend Pickerington North High School for my senior year @Bill_Kurelic @Ben @AllenTrieu @MickWalker247 @PNathletics @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/lQZxUKsDej Samuel Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) February 24, 2023 Williams-Dixon will make an official visit to each of these five schools later this summer, but he also plans to visit Columbus on the first day of OSU spring training on March 7 and could add more training throughout the spring. to attend. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound running back plans to commit for the first game of his senior season, which will now be at Pickerington North after Williams-Dixon announced his transfer from West Holmes. Last season, Williams-Dixon ran for nearly 1,300 rushing yards and scored 41 touchdowns while adding 500 receiving yards. I am very versatile, Williams-Dixon told Eleven Warriors in late January. I can do anything like I can be split wide, in the slot or run back. I can definitely play a little quarterback, like a little Wildcat. So I can be offensive anywhere. I think I’m a very evasive runner. Like a Dalvin Cook, Saquon Barkley style of play I guess. Ohio State is in a great spot for Williams-Dixon right now, as the Buckeyes were the team the in-state running back grew up on. He was presented by OSU on January 11 and has developed a close relationship with Tony Alford. It was like a dream come true, Williams-Dixon said of the offer. As a kid from Ohio, that offer meant a lot to me and a lot to my family. Buckeye Nation and the people who live in Ohio just love the team, and so do I. So it meant a lot. Every Ohio kid dreams of playing for the Buckeyes. Williams-Dixon is one of the top priorities in running back in 2024 for OSU, along with prospects such as Jordan Marshall, James Volkeren And Stacy Gage. Nolan Baudo is committed to OSU as a PWO

Ohio State has landed a favorite walk-on for the upcoming season. Illinois wide receiver Nolan Baudo Friday committed to the Buckeyes and will join the team in the summer. Baudo was the former high school teammate of freshman Carnell Tate at Marist High School (Chicago, Illinois) before Tate transferred to IMG Academy. The new OSU PWO thanked Tate for helping to announce his commitment. 100% Committed!! #GoBucks @RedHawkFB @OhioStateFB @brianhartline @CoachKee @11W @Tim_OBrien10 pic.twitter.com/IRcOjyPEjO Nolan Baudo 2023 (@nolanbaudo) February 24, 2023 Last season for Marist, Baudo caught 29 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns. OSU has added four scholarship freshmen to the class of 2023, including Tate, Brandon Inniss, Bryson Rodgers and Noah Rogers. Jerrick Gibson is visiting OSU this spring

The top-rated running back in the class of 2023 will make his way to Columbus this spring. Per 247 Sportsfive star Florida is running back Jerry Gibson is planning a spring visit to the state of Ohio along with Oklahoma and Tennessee. Gibson has made four official visits this summer, confirming he will be making tours to Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas. How the OSU visit goes in the spring will likely play a big part in deciding whether or not Gibson will bring an official to Columbus this summer. Gibson is considered the 22nd best prospect and top rated running back in the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

