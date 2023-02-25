Women’s tennis hosts the state of South Carolina on Sunday





KENNESAW, Ga. The Owls are prepared to host their third game of the season against South Carolina State this Sunday at 11:00 AM. on the Betty Siegel Courts. Kennesaw State records a strong win over Charleston Southern and looks to stay perfect at home. Sunday’s contest will also be an Epilepsy Awareness contest to raise awareness for people living with epilepsy. The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team will wear purple shirts to show their support for those battling this condition. Match 5: Kennesaw State (3-1) v South Carolina State (1-1)

Date: Sunday February 26; 11am

Place: Betty Siegel Courts | Kennesaw, Ga

links: Grid | Scheme

Social media: Twitter | Facebook Scouting the Bulldogs SC State went 9-9 overall and 4-2 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference last season. The Bulldogs currently have 3 players returning for the 2022-23 season. The serials SC State is a known foe for the Owls, as Sunday’s game will be the second in series history. Kennesaw State leads the all-time series 1-0, as the team defeated the Bulldogs 4-3 in a thrilling game in 2013. The last timeout The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team earned a 5-2 victory over Charleston Southern at the Gary Clark Banks Sr. on Sunday, February 19. Tennis Centre. The Owls secured match point in the doubles with great performances from Ji Youn Lee/Sofia Pinedo and Taylor Dean/Sofia Madrid. Lee and Pinedo dominated Marina Skegro/Kassandra Di Staulo 6-4, while Dean and Madrid led Tiffany Pyritz/Zoe Cauthen 6-4. Kennesaw State sealed four singles points to wrap up the victory over the Buccaneers. Dean defeated Luiza Fullana 6-1, 6-2 while Gottiarthy defeated Tiffany Pyritz 6-1, 7-5. Madrid defeated Zoe Cauthen 6-4, 7-5 to give the Owls a 4-1 lead. To round out the singles matches, Lee defeated Amila Jusufbegovic 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 to give Kennesaw the fifth run to claim victory over Charleston Southern. Next one The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team welcomes Georgia State to the Betty Siegel Courts on Tuesday, February 28 at 2:00 p.m. Follow the team on Twitter to keep up with the latest Kennesaw State women’s tennis news @KSUOwlNation And @KSUOwlsWTennon Instagram @ksuwomenstennis or by liking Kennesaw State Owls Facebook.

