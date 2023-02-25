Wachusett hockey team appeal rejected by court





Wachusett’s dying breath on a MIAA state tournament berth fell on deaf ears. On Friday afternoon, the Worcester County Superior Court upheld the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s decision to enforce six forfeitures from the Wachusett boys’ hockey team after the Mountaineers played with an ineligible player during the early part of the season. Wachusett filed for a preliminary injunction early Friday morning hoping a judge would rule in his favor and overturn the forfeiture, allowing the Mountaineers to compete in the Division 1 state tournament ahead of Saturday’s unveiling. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker of the Worcester Superior Court wrote: “After a thorough review of the review of the respective pleadings, affidavits, supporting documents, the relevant case law and after a hearing, the plaintiff’s application is REJECTED.” In October, Wachusett received a transfer from Worcester Academy. Since Worcester Academy is a non-MIAA school, the Wachusett administration had to receive a student eligibility waiver under rule 87.1 of the MIAA handbook. However, the Mountaineers administration never filed the proper paperwork in time, instead filing a Form 200 granting eligibility between MIAA schools and as a result, the Mountaineers began the season with an ineligible player. As a result, Wachusett had to give up all six games in which the student-athlete played at the start of the season. The Boston Herald learned that last week the Mountaineers, who finished 7-12 in the regular season, took one last gasp to enter the state tournament. First, on Tuesday they appealed to a MIAA subcommittee to enter a tournament based on an MIAA handbook rule that allows a tournament to qualify in the event of using an ineligible player, albeit as the last seed . The Mountaineers argued that since the error was just administrative and not malicious, they should be given a chance to hold onto those losses and finish in the state tournament. However, the MIAA subcommittee, made up of members of the Board of Directors, voted unanimously against the appeal. Following the denial, Wachusett turned to a lawsuit and filed a court order Wednesday to prove irreparable damage to both the team’s state tournament fortunes and the ineligible player himself. The MIAA’s argument, which turned out to be victorious, asserted: “Wachusett claims it will likely suffer irreparable damage if no injunction is forthcoming because MIAA Power Rankings will be released on February 25, 2023 and Wachusett will not be eligible for the MIAA state. tournament. That cannot be irreparable damage, because it was caused by Wachusett’s own doing.” Boys playing hockey Littleton made history when the Tigers captured the program’s first sectional championship with a 5–1 victory over Gardner in the CMADA Tournament Class C championship game at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westboro. Tyler Edwards and Zachary Lizotte had huge offensive days. Edwards scored twice and provided two goals, while Lizotte scored a pair of goals and added one assist. Girls basketball Notre Dame of Worcester held off Tyngsboro, 54-47, to capture the CMADA Class C title at Worcester State University. Notre Dame fought back from a 10-point deficit twice to win the championship. Gianna Donato scored a game-high 22 points for Tyngsboro. Football Bentley University has added nine players to its 2023 recruiting class, sophomore football coach Alvin Reynolds announced, bringing the total number of newcomers to 17. Bentley is coming off a 7-3 season. Six of the additions are Massachusetts residents: Ian Dixon, TE, Wakefield HS, Wakefield, 6-3, 230; Ryan Flanagan, DB, Doherty Memorial HS, Worcester, 6-0, 180; Matthew Haggan, WR, Westford Academy, Westford, 5-10, 180; Isaiah Osgood, QB, Arlington Catholic HS, Dorchester, 5-11, 175; Quincy Pickett, DL, St. Sebastians HS, Brockton, 6-2, 290; and Amin Rahim, OL, Woburn Memorial HS, Woburn, 6-5, 290. Field hockey The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) has announced the 134 members of the NFHCA High School Impact Senior Team. Student-athletes had to meet three of five character criteria related to things like community service and leadership roles and five of ten athletic criteria to be eligible for recognition. Eleven of the honorees are from Massachusetts. They are: Elizabeth Santore of Agawam; Remore Serra and Emily Stagnone of Chelmsford; Reagan Malo of Lincoln-Sudbury; Julia Carbone of Lynnfield; Sofia Jacobsen and Abigail Zacchini of Nashoba Regional; Olivia Donahue, Nina Husak and Grace Mullaney from Pingree School; and Kathryn Guertin of Wachusett Regional.

