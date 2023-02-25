NDSU baseball set for Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State baseball team (1-3) is about to travel back to California to play in the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego after rain-forced schedule changes. The Bison kick off the weekend against Hawaii (3-1) on Sunday at 3:00 PM CT, before taking on San Diego State (0-4) at 8:00 PM CT. NDSU closes out the Tony Gwynn Classic with a doubleheader against UC San Diego (1-3) on Monday starting at 4 PM CT.

COVERAGE

GoBison.com: Live stats and video links are available on GoBison.com for all three games against San Diego State and UC San Diego. Links for the game against Hawaii will be posted as they become available.

REVIEW OF THE OPENING WEEK

NDSU opened the season last week with a four-game series at Sacramento State. After falling short in the first three games, the Bison closed the series rolling past the Hornets, 13-4. NDSU erupted for a season-high 17 hits in the game with six different players contributing at least two. Peter Brookshaw led the way 4-of-5 at the plate with three RBIs, three career doubles and two runs. He also added two stolen bases to his stats.

SACKETT STARTS QUICKLY

Push Zakt came out swinging in the first week of the season with a .313 batting average, 1,000 slugging percentage and .421 on-base percentage. He had a total of five hits, including the team’s best three home runs with two doubles. The native of Fruita, Colo., also posted a team-best eight RBI with five runs. His week was marked by two career-best home runs and four RBI performances in game two against the Hornets.

THE DOUBLE MACHINE

After not hitting a double in each of the first three games, Peter Brookshaw tied a career-high and program-record three doubles in the series finale against Sacramento State. It was the second time in his career he scored three doubles in a game, the first being his Bison debut at Sacramento State on February 16, 2019.

ON THE HILL

NDSU had 11 different pitchers appear on the mound for at least 1.0 innings in the opening week of the season. Cad Feeney led the way for the Bison firing a career-high eight strikeouts in 5.0 innings in the season opener against the Hornets.

RAISING THE BAR

The Bison finished last season with an overall record of 31-19 (17-5 Summit) to reach 30 wins for the seventh time in program history. It also marked the first time NDSU won 30 or more games in back-to-back seasons in program history after the Bison won a program-record 42 games in 2021. NDSU also earned the 15 wins for its second straight season and sixth overall in conference play since joining the Summit League in 2008.

THE CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

The Bison play a challenging schedule this season with 52 regular season games in eight states against opponents from nine different conferences. NDSU will also face six opponents who competed in the NCAA Tournament last season, including San Diego, Arizona, Texas State, Texas, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts. In addition, the Bison will play 39 of 52 games away from home, including their first 34 in a row before making their home debut on April 18 against Mayville State.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRE-SEASON POLL

The Bison placed second in the Summit League Preseason Poll. Oral Roberts took first place with 42 points and six first-place votes. NDSU, which won its first regular season Summit League Championship in program history last year, placed second with 36 points and one first, while Omaha finished in the top three in third place with 30 points.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Peter Brookshaw And Cad Feeney were named to the Summit League Players to Watch list. Brookshaw started 46 games last season and led the Bison in RBI (46) and points (36). He also placed second on the team in hits (52), stolen bases (13), and home runs (8).

Feeney made 14 starts and threw a team-high 62 strikeouts in 79.1 innings. He also posted an overall record of 7–3 on the mound and his seven wins last season tied for seventh on the NDSU single-season list.

YEAR TWO UNDER OAKS

In his first season as head coach last season, Tyler Oakes led NDSU to its first Summit League regular season title in program history after compiling an overall record of 30-17 (17-5 Summit). It was only the seventh time in the program’s history that the Bison reached the 30 win mark. NDSU began the season playing each of its first 37 games on the road and was the last Division I team to play a home game. Oakes became the first coach in NDSU baseball history to earn Summit League Coach of the Year honors.

THE SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP COMES TO FARGO

NDSU will host the Summit League Baseball Championship for the first time in the program’s history at Newman Outdoor Field on May 24-27. It will be NDSU’s first time hosting a postseason baseball event since the 2000 North Central Conference (NCC) Tournament. The Bison compiled an overall record of 31-19 last season and won their first regular season Summit League championship in the history of the program.

KINGS OF THE ROAD

The Bison will play 39 of their 52 regular season games away from home, including their first 34 in a row before making their home debut on April 18 against Mayville State.

Last season, NDSU finally played its first 37 games on the road after weather-forced schedule changes. The Bison went on to record at least one win in 10 different states.

LIGHTS OUT

NDSU returns five pitchers this season who struckout at least 20 batters last season. Cad Feeney totaling a team-high 62 strikeouts over 14 appearances on the mound. The Bison also earned 17 saves last season, leading the Summit League and tied for second all-time in NDSU history. Tristen Roerich finished the season tied for third in the Summit League with the team’s best six saves.

Mr. SUSTAINABILITY

Peter Brookshaw begins the season after starting all 167 games he has played in over five seasons. The Prescott, Wis. native is in the top ten in several notable categories in Bison history: most sacrifice flies (2nd, 12), most walks (T-2nd, 91), stolen bases (8th, 38 ), triples (T-9th, 8), RBI (10th, 128), and plate appearances (10th, 661).

PRAISE CLIMBS THE RANKS

max law kicks off the season with a chance to make its mark in Bison history, placing in the top 10 in several categories: starts (T-2nd, 45), innings pitched (5th, 253.1), strikeouts (5th, 205 ) and wins (T -6th, 16).

WHO’S BACK?

NDSU returns 14 letter winners this season, including five pitchers who struckout at least 20 batters last season. The roster also includes six seniors: Terrell Huggins , Peter Brookshaw , Push Zakt , max law , Shea Zetterman And Tristen Roerich .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The Bison welcomes 14 newcomers this season: Kyle law , DavidHamilton , Kale Jensen , Parker Putz , Kale Hopke , Zak Endres , Konnor Kirchoffner , Dallan Quigley , James Dunlop , Jack Steep , Hunter Rosenbaum , Jack Luster , Carson Jacobs And Stephen Lund .

THE SERIES VS. STATE OF SAN DIEGO

This will be the first meeting of all time.

THE SERIES VS. UC SAN DIEGO

This will be the first meeting of all time.

THE SERIES VS. HAWAII

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between NDSU and Hawaii with the Rainbow Warriors leading the series 3-1. In their only meeting in 2020, NDSU won the season opener 3-1 before dropping the final three games of the series.

NEXT ONE

NDSU travels to the state of Arizona on Wednesday. The first throw is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT