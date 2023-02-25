Sania Mirza retires: you can still dream after becoming a mother | Tennis

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has retired from the game, ending a 20-year professional career.

Mirza won six Grand Slam doubles titles and 43 major titles in a career that began at the age of six on dusty courts made from cow dung in the South Indian city of Hyderabad.

In 2005, she made her breakthrough on the Grand Slam circuit as an 18-year-old when she reached the third round of the Australian Open. In the same year, Mirza reached the second round of Wimbledon and became the first Indian woman to reach the fourth round of the US Open where she lost to top seed Maria Sharapova.

The 36-year-old was number one in women’s doubles for 91 weeks during the 2015 season, as she teamed up with Martina Hingis to form one of the most formidable women’s doubles pairings in history.

Here Mirza tells Al Jazeera how she got involved in tennis and what happened next.

Al Jazeera: How and when did you start playing tennis?

Mirza: I was six when I picked up a tennis racket for the first time. I played at a local sports club, where the courts were made from cow dung that had been crushed and painted.

This was 30 years ago, at a time when no one had heard of young Indian girls saying they wanted to be professional tennis players.

I swam, played tennis and skated. I have tried different sports. I quickly started getting better at tennis, which led my parents and coach to think it might be worth a try to pick it up. I was eight when I beat a girl twice my age in an under-16 state tournament. It was a standout match that I remember well.

Fans from India and abroad express their gratitude @MirzaSania for her inspiring career pic.twitter.com/H88YxK0bqb International Tennis Channel (@TennisChanneli) February 23, 2023

Al Jazeera: Did you always want to play tennis or was the love of the game nurtured by your parents?

Mirza: I loved sports. I wasn’t necessarily obsessed with tennis. It wasn’t like my parents just sat me down one day and said you’re going to be a professional tennis player.

If you are good at something as a child, you will like it. I was so much better at tennis than other sports that I automatically started to enjoy it.

Al Jazeera: What was it like entering the professional tennis circuit as an Indian?

Mirza: It was something that no one had ever done in terms of the caliber I played on. Everyone who looked at me, even when I was a teenager, always told my parents that I was really good.

We had no role models to follow or a path mapped out. The question was always what to do next. We discovered things as I progressed. We made many mistakes. But as a family we took pride in everything we did together. We had fun along the way.

Al Jazeera: How did the crowd react when you first broke into the Grand Slam main rounds?

Mirza: I had a huge breakthrough year at the Australian Open in 2005. I was 18 at the time, and the reaction [when I made it to the third round] was incredible. It made me a star overnight.

People of the subcontinent started to realize that we can be good at a global sport and compete against the best in the world. It was a great realization. The love I have received since that day in 2005 to this day is immense. Obviously with the good comes a little bad and that’s part of being a public figure.

“No one really believed that a girl from India could achieve things that people thought were just a joke.” @MirzaSania bows out of her remarkable career at @DDFTennis pic.twitter.com/Z85N6qhL8P WTA (@WTA) February 23, 2023

Al Jazeera: What was it like starting professional sports as an Indian girl?

Mirza: I faced several cultural issues when I was a young girl who wanted to play tennis. It was something totally unheard of. Today we have so many great champions from this part of the world who are women, but that was not the case back then.

Instead of being encouraged to pursue our dreams, young girls and women from the subcontinent are given a list of things they cannot do. There are still barriers, but women need to come forward and say they will continue their careers even if they are out of the box. It is these women who will ultimately make the difference.

Al Jazeera: Why has there been a void in women’s tennis in South Asia since you arrived?

Mirza: I’ve been answering this question for 20 years and unfortunately I still come up empty handed. Although the infrastructure is now much better, there is no system for aspiring athletes.

You can only produce players year after year if you have a real system that works. If someone wants to take their child to play tennis, they don’t know what to do. They are individuals like me or Rohan [Bopanna] trying to set up academies where we can share our experience. But as individuals there is only so much we can do.

You don’t get champions on an annual basis, you only get them every 20 or 30 years.

Al Jazeera: You’re still in the top 30 in women’s doubles. You have just played a Grand Slam final. Why did you decide to quit?

Mirza: I like to do things on my own terms. It’s very important to me that people ask me why, rather than when I’m quitting.

Maintaining a good level of tennis has never been a question for me, and I am aware of that. But my body is defeated. I am emotionally and mentally quite beaten up. I have been a professional athlete for 20 years. It takes a lot of me emotionally, mentally and physically to stay at this level. I don’t have the will to do anything to keep it.

If someone told me I could just play and race without training, practicing and the other stuff that comes with it, I’d take it. At 36, I want different things in life. It’s time to move on.

Al Jazeera: You returned to tennis after the birth of your son. How was it?

Mirza: It was very hard physically. Mentally I was ready. Putting all the work back into it was excruciating. I gained 23 kg during pregnancy and lost 26 kg in four months when I decided to return. And it was only the first fight. Getting in shape and playing was so hard.

And then coordinate all the logistics because of my son. Who travels, how much does my son travel, etc

It wasn’t easy, but was it worth it? 100 percent. If that video of my son running into my arms on a Grand Slam court inspires even one mom, it would have been worth it. I wanted to show that you can still dream after becoming a mother, and that you can make your dreams come true. Just because you have a family or because you have other responsibilities doesn’t mean you stop. It is very important that I inspire people with my journey.

Al Jazeera: What are your plans after retirement?

Mirza: To be in a quieter space. Spend some quality time with my son. I feel like he needs me now more than ever and I want to be there for those school years, do the school runs.

And then I have a couple of tennis academies in Dubai and one in Hyderabad that I have to take care of.

Al Jazeera: How did people react to your decision?

Mirza: I have received social media messages, phone calls and messages. It was very nice to know that I was able to make a difference in the lives of young girls.

Everyone of the subcontinent, especially girls who are trying to achieve success in sports, go through a struggle be it cultural or religious.

Even if I was able to inspire one person, I will be happy. When I’ve been able to inspire a few, I feel like my journey has been fulfilled.