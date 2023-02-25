Andover gets the best of Edina again, reaches 2A girls hockey final





Edina took the first lead in the semi-finals of the girls’ Class 2A hockey tournament on Friday thanks to a scrum in front of the Andover net. The Huskies tied on a tipped shot. A matchup of Senior Goalie of the Year Award finalists Uma Corniea, the Queen Bee of the Hornets, and Courtney Stagman of the Huskies looked likely to be decided over another such goal. That is, until sophomore Maya Engler slid into the high slot and put Andover ahead 2-1 by firing a high stick puck over Corniea’s right shoulder. Engler’s goal, her 19th of the season, remained the game-winner and sent the defending State Champion Huskies back to the title game. “Uma is very good,” Engler said. “But I have a shooting coach who always says I know where the net is.” Passing the lead back and forth fits two strength programs that have been in the spotlight at Xcel Energy Center lately. Andover won the championship game of the 2020 tournament against Edina. The Hornets got revenge by winning the 2021 title game. On Friday, No. 3 seed Edina (22-5-2) led 1-0 after two bouts against No. 2 seed Andover (27-3). But Hornets coach Sami Cowger knew better than to relax. “We’ve played Andover enough times to know they’re not going away,” said Cowger. “Unfortunately we had some bad plays in the third which led to their two goals. If we could have gone out and buried a few straight away I think we would have deflated them and that game would have been ours. “ BOX SCORE: Andover 2, Edina 1

