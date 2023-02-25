Augustina Baidoo wins 2023 Tamale Table Tennis Open Championship





Africa Press – Ghana. Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Army women’s table tennis team has emerged victorious at the recently ended Tamale Table Tennis Open Championship. She put on some spectacular performances in the final, beating her opponent, Inspector Frema of the Ghana Police Service, 3-2 to take the ultimate prize. The event that took place in Tamale last weekend drew more than 30 senior and junior players from around the country. Organized by the Tamale Hawks and sanctioned by the Ghana Table Tennis Association, the event served as a ranking championship. Agustina Baidoo has so far been labeled as the new face of table tennis. She contributed to her team’s success by winning the 2022 Greater Accra competition. She is also the current Sheroes champion, national trophy holder, and other individual honorees. In an interview with the media after the event, Augustina Baidoo expressed her gratitude to her management and colleagues for the support. She credited the success to her coach, Staff Sargent Tagoe Moses of the 64 Infantry Regiment. Adding to that, his unwavering devotion motivated her to move on to glory. I am very excited to win this trophy, it was not easy playing with top players in the country. My coach has supported me in my career and I am grateful for that. I also want to thank my management and everyone who supported me at this event, she said. Baidoo, who is now the current national champion, received a cash prize, plaque, medal and products from the organizers. Follow Africa-Press for more news and analysis on Ghana

