Men’s tennis Unanimous choice for replay

After going undefeated in the Liberty League regular season last year and winning its second league title in four years, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute men’s tennis team was unanimously chosen as the preseason favorite.

Rensselaer received eight first place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own teams) and 64 points. Hobart (57 points) was second, followed by Vassar (47), Skidmore (45), St. Lawrence (35), Union (29), Ithaca (22), RIT (17) and Bard (8). The Liberty League continues to develop into one of the most competitive conferences in Division III men’s tennis, featuring more than the top three teams.

The top six teams in the regular season qualify for the Liberty League Tournament, held April 28-30 at the Reis Tennis Center at Cornell University. The top two seed in the tournament will receive byes to the semi-finals. Two first round matches on Friday will feature the number 4 against the number 5 and the number 3 against the number 6. After two semifinals on Saturday, the championship game will be played on Sunday, with the Liberty League champion earning the league’s automatic bid for the NCAA Division III Championship.

Rensselaer (16-3, 8-0 Liberty League) returns a strong roster of players from last season’s championship team, led by sophomores Aiden Drover-Mattinen , who earned Liberty League Player of the Year honors as a freshman player. Drover-Mattinen, an All-American and ITA National Rookie of the Year, went 28-3 in singles, including 17-0 in doubles. In doubles, he went 19-8 overall, including 6-1 in Liberty League play. He will re-anchor the Engineer lineup in singles and doubles. Fellow sophomore Igor Visnevsky and senior Abraham Johannes , both second-team All-Liberty League selections, ranked third and fourth in the RPI singles lineup last season. Newcomers Andy Zhu , Sid Srinivasan And Tasmay Shah will also compete for lineup spots.

Hobart (16-7, 6-2 Liberty League) has been steadily gaining momentum in recent years. The Statesmen return their top six singles players from last year’s team that tied for second place and advanced to the Semifinals of the Liberty League Tournament. A first-team all-league selection, Junior Winter Fagerberg compiled a 9-7 record in first singles, including 3-2 in Liberty League play. Second-team all-league honorees senior Harry Lyu and junior Sean Pesin return at second and third singles, respectively. The two combined to go 9-4 in double Liberty League matches. Pesin also teamed with senior Jett Wright to go 11–6 in the first doubles match, earning first-team all-league honors. Sophomores Troy Steiner and Hyat Oyer are also trying to get lineup spots after solid rookie campaigns. Newcomer Nick Fischer will also compete for a spot after a strong autumn campaign.

Vassar (10-9, 5-3 Liberty League) returns three players from the singles lineup and also adds several key newcomers as the Brewers take on the league’s top teams. Junior Ben Almquist, an All-Liberty League honorable mention, is Vassar’s most experienced player, having won second and third singles and second doubles. He went a combined 15-11 in singles, including a 6-2 in league matches. In doubles, he was 13-6 in doubles matches. Sophomore Arnav Aghostino went 8-8 in singles while playing in the middle of the lineup. He also earned second-team all-league honors in the first doubles match. A talented group of newcomers including Fernando Bauermeister, Nolan Kubiak, Pedro Cattaruzzi and Ethan Mantell will also look to bolster Brewer’s lineup.

Skidmore (8-11, 6-2 Liberty League) lost 5-3 to RPI in the Liberty League championship game last spring. The Thoroughbreds welcomed a new coach this year in former Tufts assistant Nick White, who takes over a program that has won more Liberty League championships (15) than any other school. Skidmore will have to replace two of last year’s top three singles players, but the team is not without experience. Seniors Sergiu Celebidachi and Brendan Jimenez earned first-team and second-team All-Liberty League honors in singles last season, respectively. Celebidachi, who previously played first singles, went 13-5 last year, including 5-2 in Liberty League play. Jimenez went 10-4 in doubles, including 6-0 in league games. The team also expects to receive contributions from several newcomers, including Griffin Biernat, a transfer from California Luthern, whose brother Connor graduated from Skidmore last spring. Freshmen Nika Mori and Kyle Lundberg also get to compete for spots in the Thoroughbred lineup.

St. Lawrence (9-9, 4-4 Liberty League), which finished fifth in the league last season, returns almost its entire lineup. Senior Nathan Turtledove was the team’s best player in both singles and doubles. In singles, he went 9-13 overall, including 6-9 in the first singles. In doubles, he combined with junior Ben Moolman to go 8–6 on the first doubles match, earning All-Liberty League honorable mention. Moolman also returns in second singles where he took five wins. Sophomore Edvin Strandberg and junior Adam Heilbronner played fourth and fifth singles respectively for much of last season and should be mainstays in the lineup this spring. Freshman Aidan Baracao is one of the newcomers who will also push for a spot in the Saints lineup.

Union (5-11, 3-5 Liberty League) earned the sixth seed in the Liberty League tournament last year. The Dutch will have to replace Ioannis Binopoulos, a four-year starter in the first singles, but will bring back four starters from last year’s line-up. Sophomore Ben Jacobs, who went 10-11 in singles as a rookie, including 4-3 in Liberty League games, is the team’s top returning player and an honorable mention to the all-league roster. Senior Aidan O’Brien and junior Dimitris Binopoulos played the most games in third and fourth singles respectively, bringing experience to the middle of the lineup. Several newcomers, including Jonathan Tsipenyuk, Christian Crowder, Hayden Brown, are also allowed to contribute immediately.

Ithaca (8-10, 2-6 Liberty League) narrowly missed out on a Liberty League tournament spot last season, falling to St. Lawrence in the final regular season game. Junior Nicolas Luis, an All-Liberty League honorable mention, returns to first place after going 12-10 in singles, including 10-7 in first singles. Fellow junior Eric Dubilirer compiled a 6-7 record at third singles and teamed with junior Deon Kraft to go 7-7 at first doubles. Junior Jacob Wachs posted an 8-8 singles record and a 7-9 doubles while playing mostly in the center of the lineup. Look for newcomers Siddharth Reddy Vaada, Jimin Woo and Carlos Angeles Hernandez to join the lineup this spring.

RIT (9-9, 2-6 Liberty League) returns five players from last season’s lineup and looks set to rise in the Liberty League standings. The Tigers took steps last year and secured a victory over a Vassar squad that qualified for the league tournament. Graduate student Brennan Bull, who has played the majority of his career in the first singles and earned honorable mentions in all competitions, will rejoin the lineup this spring. Sophomores Christian Berko and Grahith Movva, who occupy the top two singles spots as rookies, bring both youth and experience to the top half of the lineup. Movva led all RIT players in wins with an 11-7 record in second singles. Fellow sophomore Joel Pho went 9-9 in two-game singles and 9-8 in doubles, mostly in the middle of the lineup. Freshman Brian Bork is the best newcomer on the team.

Bard (1-11, 0-8 Liberty League) returns four players from its singles lineup as it seeks continuous improvement. Senior Noah Gulla returns as the team’s top singles player. After winning 2-1 in the first singles last year, Gulla opened the fall season with a Liberty League victory against Union in the first singles. Sophomores Kai O’Donnell and junior Drew Soleiman gained valuable experience last year and should hold mid-ranking positions. Freshman player Thanasis Kostikas should make an immediate impact in the top half of the Bard lineup.

2023 Liberty League Men’s Tennis Preseason Poll

Place. Squad, points

1.RPI, 64 (8)

2. Hobart, 57 (1)

3. Vassar, 47

4. Skidmore, 45

5. Saint Laurentius, 35

6. Union, 29

7. Ithaca, 22

8. RIT, 17

9. Bard, 8

(The votes for first place are in parentheses)