Sports
Hampstead Cricket Club Lawn Tennis Section Tournament
Tennis tournament
Tennis tournament
|Hampstead Cricket Club Lawn Tennis Section Tournament
|Tour
|ILTF
|Founded
|1881
|Abolished
|1939
|Place
|Hampstead, Middlesex, England
|Location
|Hampstead Cricket Club Lawn Tennis Section
|Surface
|Difficult
The Hampstead Cricket Club Lawn Tennis Section Tournament[1] was a men’s and women’s hard court tennis tournament founded in 1881 at Hampstead Cricket Club, Middlesex, England. The tournament ran annually until 1939 when it was discontinued due to World War II.
History[edit]
Hampstead Cricket Club Lawn Tennis Section Tournament was founded in 1881 when the tennis section of Hampstead Cricket Club hosted its first tournament.[2] The tournament was held on clay courts,[3] and was held annually until 1939,[4] when it was abolished due to World War II.
- Location and location
A Hampstead cricket club emerged as the third St John’s Wood club in 1867 (fn. 155) and used the Eton and Middlesex grounds until 1870.[5] The name was changed to Hampstead in 1877 following a move to Lymington Road where a ground was leased from the manor.[6] Hampstead cricket club limited its numbers to 200 full and 50 lawn tennis members in 1880.[7] Lawn tennis was supposedly played at Hampstead cricket club in 1878 when the proposed admission of female members to tennis was rejected.[8] Tennis players paid separate subscriptions by 1880, and more land was leased to them in 1881, on the west side of the court.[9] When the new clubhouse was built in 1925, five hard courts were built for the cricket club’s thriving tennis department.[10]
Former winners of the men’s singles title included; Harry Sibthorpe Barlow and Herbert Chipp.[11]
Sources
