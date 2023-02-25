Sun Belt Announces Football Schedule for 2023

NEW ORLEANSThe Sun Belt Conference announced the football program for 2023 on Friday.

The 2022 campaign, the conference’s first as a 14-team football league, was a standout year for the Sun Belt, beating four autonomous five programs, hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the second time in conference history, and setting a conference record of netted seven Bowl Season participants for most of non-autonomy conferences and behind only the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12.

Three of the conferences’ victories over autonomy five programs came on a statement Saturday in Week 2, as the Sun Belt became the first non-autonomy conference to defeat multiple Top 10-ranked opponents on the same day in nearly two decades (Sept. 20). , 2003).

Following these victories, the conference launched the Sun Belt Rising campaign, which was featured in Times Square and led to College GameDay, Los Angeles during College Football Playoff (CFP) week, each of the conference’s seven bowl markets during Bowl Season and each of the conference’s 14 institutional markets during the 2022 season.

The conference was home to the last two teams undefeated and the last team with one loss from a non-autonomy conference this season and was the only non-autonomy conference to have multiple teams achieve 10 wins during the regular season. 24 Troy (12-2) finished the year 1-of-2 teams with two non-autonomy conference losses, alongside New Years Six representative No. 16 Tulane (12-2).

Sun Belt Football’s 23rd season will feature 56 league games. Each Sun Belt program plays eight conference games, six against divisional opponents and two against opposing division opponents.

The Sun Belt East Division includes App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The Sun Belt West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy.

Each of the Sun Belts’ seven representatives in Bowl Season from a year ago Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Troy will feature prominently in the midweek portion of the conference schedule, with all seven games appearing on ESPN linear platforms.

Thursday, September 21 Georgia State on the Carolina coast

Tuesday, October 10 Coastal Carolina in App State

Tuesday, October 17 Southern Miss in South Alabama

Thursday, October 19 James Madison at Marshall

Thursday, October 26 Georgia State in Georgia Southern

Thursday, November 2 South Alabama in Troy

Thursday, November 9 Southern Miss in Louisiana

Kick-off times and networking for all midweek and weekend matches in the first three weeks of the season will be selected at the end of May. All other games are subject to the traditional 12-day selection process.

TEAM-BY-TEAM SCHEDULES

SUN BELT EAST DEPARTMENT

APP STATE

9/2Gardner-Webb

9/9 in North Carolina

9/16 East Carolina

9/23 in Wyoming

30/9 at ULM*

10/10Coastal Carolina*

21/10 at Old Dominion*

10/28Southern Miss*

11/4 Marshall*

11/11 in the state of Georgia*

18/11 at James Madison*

25/11 Georgia South*

COAST CAROLINA

9/2 at UCLA

9/9Jacksonville state

9/16Duquesne

9/21 Georgia State*

9/30in Georgia Southern*

10/10 in app status*

10/21 in the state of Arkansas*

28/10 Marshal*

11/4 at Old Dominion*

11/11 Texas State*

11/18 at army

11/25James Madison*

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

9/2The Citadel

9/9UAB

Sept. 16 in Wisconsin

9/23 at Ball State

9/30Coastal Carolina*

14/10 at James Madison*

10/21ULM*

10/26Georgia State*

11/4in the state of Texas*

11/11 at Marshall*

11/18Old Lordship*

11/25 in App Status*

GEORGIA STATE

8/31 Rhode Island

9/9UConnection

9/16 at Charlotte

9/21 on the Carolina Coast*

9/30Troy*

14/10 Marshall*

10/21 in Louisiana*

10/26 in Georgia Southern*

11/4James Madison*

11/11App Status*

18/11 at LSU

25/11 at Old Dominion*

JAMES MADISON

9/2 Bucknell

Virginia 9/9

16/9 in Troy*

9/23 in the state of Utah

9/30South Alabama*

10/14Georgia South*

19/10 at Marshall*

10/28Old Lordship*

11/4in the state of Georgia*

11/11UConnection

11/18App Status*

25/11 on the Carolina coast*

MARSHALL

9/2 Albany

9/9 in East Carolina

9/23Virginia Tech

9/30Old Lordship*

10/7 at N.C. State

10/14in the state of Georgia*

10/19James Madison*

10/28 on the Carolina coast*

11/4 at app status*

11/11Georgia South*

18/11 in South Alabama*

11/25 State of Arkansas*

OLD GOVERNMENT

9/2 at Virginia Tech

9/9 Louisiana*

9/16Awake Forest

9/23Texas A&M Commerce

9/30 at Marshall*

7/10 at Southern Miss*

21/10App status*

28/10 at James Madison*

11/4 Carolina Coast*

11/11 in Freedom

18/11 in South Georgia*

11/25 Georgia state*

SUN BELT WEST DEPARTMENT

STATE OF ARKANSAS

9/2 in Oklahoma

9/9 Memphis

9/16Stone Brook

9/23Southern Miss*

9/30am UMass

7/10 in Troy*

10/21 Carolina Coast*

28/10 at ULM*

11/4Louisiana*

11/11 in South Alabama*

18/11Texas state*

25/11 at Marshall*

LOUISIANA

9/2 Northwestern State

9/9 at Old Dominion*

9/16 at UAB

23/09 Buffalo

Sept. 30 in Minnesota

10/7State of Texas*

10/21Georgia state*

10/28 in South Alabama*

11/4in the state of Arkansas*

11/9Southern Miss*

18/11 in Troy*

11/25ULM*

ULM

9/2 Army

9/9 Lamar

9/16 at Texas A&M

9/30App Status*

10/7South Alabama*

10/14 in the state of Texas*

21/10 in South Georgia*

10/28Arkansas State*

11/4at Southern Miss*

11/11 Troy*

18/11 at Ole Miss

11/25 in Louisiana*

SOUTH ALABAMA

9/2 in Tulane

9/9 Southeast Louisiana

9/16 in the state of Oklahoma

9/23 Central Michigan

9/30 at James Madison*

10/7 at ULM*

10/17South Miss*

10/28Louisiana*

11/2 in Troy*

11/11Arkansas state*

18/11 Marshall*

11/25 in the state of Texas*

SOUTHERN MISS

9/2 Alcorn state

9/9 in the state of Florida

9/16 Tulane

9/23 in the state of Arkansas*

9/30State of Texas*

7/10Old Lordship*

17/10 in South Alabama*

28/10 in App Status*

11/4ULM*

9/11 in Louisiana*

18/11 in the state of Mississippi

25/11 Troy*

TEXAS STATE

9/2 in Baylor

9/9 at UTSA

9/16 Jackson state

9/23Nevada

9/30 at Southern Miss*

7/10 in Louisiana*

10/14ULM*

10/28 Troy*

11/4Georgia South*

11/11 on the Carolina coast*

18/11 in the state of Arkansas*

11/25South Alabama*

TROY

9/2 Stephen F. Austin

9/9 in the state of Kansas

9/16James Madison*

9/23 Western Kentucky

9/30 in the state of Georgia*

10/7State of Arkansas*

10/14 at army

10/28 in the state of Texas*

11/2South Alabama*

11/11am ULM*

18/11Louisiana*

25/11 at Southern Miss*

* Sun Belt conference game

