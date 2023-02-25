Iga Swiatek Camera Lens Signature Gets ‘Awkward’ in Dubai: VIDEO





Iga Swiatek won a quick 6-4, 6-2 semifinal against Coco Gauff at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The world’s top-ranked tennis star had a harder time deciding what to write on the camera lens.

After a failed attempt, Swiatek wrote "That's awkward…" and then called for her father to come to the final.



download the app

Iga Swiatek had no problem dismantling No. 5 Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. But the world’s top-ranked tennis star stumbled after the big win. After capturing her 6-4, 6-2 victory over the 18-year-old American, Swiatek made her way to the tournament’s camera to sign the lens, as is a common post-win tradition among players. After much thought, she put a finger to her chin and even scratched her head. The 21-year-old began to dabble in what appeared to be her native Polish. Iga Swiatek draws the camera lens after defeating Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

REUTERS/Rula Rohana



But then, halfway through the word, she stepped back and waved her hands. “Can I start again?” she said turning to the cameraman, who answered back with a confused “Huh?” “I want to start over,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion sheepishly. The staffer pulled out a lens cloth and started wiping the surface, but soon realized, “It’s permanent.” Swiatek’s eyes widened and she put a hand over her mouth. Swiatek responds to her failed camera lens message.



WTA/Twitter







oops. After a quick laugh, Swiatek raised the purple marker to the lens again and began writing her original message. Then, after some more deliberation and head shaking, she wrote under the messy blob, “That’s awkward…” The 5-foot-9 superstar added at the top: “Daddy are you going to the finals?” and stepped back to look at her mess-terpiece. She even gave it an “awkward” two thumbs up. WTA (@WTA) February 24, 2023 In her post-match press conference, Swiatek explained the confused message she wrote on camera, noting that she “heard my dad is going to the finals” and wanted to use the platform “to put pressure on him” because It’s not often that he comes to games. “I’m quite happy that tennis is going well,” she added with a chuckle. “Because writing and talking is not my thing now!” She hopes the tennis continues to work, at least for another day. Swiatek will face 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Saturday at 10 AM ET for the title.

