Vaidehi, Zeel and Sandeepti reach ITF Gurugram semifinals





Vaidehi Chaudhari defeated Germany’s Antonia Schmidt 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Friday. Vaidehi moved well, and more importantly, moved her opponent with dexterity, was able to land decisive blows with her energetic play, and controlled the course of the match with certainty. Vaidehi got one break point in the match and did not drop serve. In the semifinals, Vaidehi will face 25-year-old Fanny Ostlund from Sweden, who won a long-running battle against Germany’s Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic in three sets. The other semi-final will be an all-India affair, between Zeel Desai and Sandeepti Singh Rao, who played the final on clay in Jhajjar last week. Zeel had it easy, as top-seeded Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia retired after two runs off her serve in the eighth game while leading 4-3 due to an overload that did not respond to physical therapy. Sandeepti was at her best against 20-year-old Japanese Saki Imamura who had won a title in Tunisia last year. Only playing her fourth tournament at this level, 19-year-old Sandeepti was intense with her approach and admirably light-footed. With her calculated strokes, Sandeepti took the sting out of Saki’s game and converted five of the 13 break points. The Japanese broke Sandeeptis’ serve twice, but that only caused the bespectacled Indian to step up her game. RESULTS Singles (quarter-finals) Zeel Desai by Diana Marcinkevica (lat.) 3-4 (retired); Sandeepti Singh Rao for Saki Imamura (Japan) 6-3, 6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhary bt Antonia Schmidt (Ger) 6-2, 6-2; Fanny Ostlund (Swe) by Sarah-Rebecca Sekulic (Ger) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Doubles (semi-finals) Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaduahri bt Weronika Baszak (Pol) & Fanny Ostlund (Swe) 3-6, 7-5, [10-7]; Zeel Desai & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) by Sharmada Balu & Marie Mettraux (Sui) 6-4, 7-6(3).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/itf-gurugram-women-tennis-tournament-quarterfinals-results-scores-zeel-desai-vaidehi-chaudhari-india/article66549859.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos