Sharath, Sathiyan, Manika Lead Indian Challenge at WTT Star Contender Goa





The World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa 2023, which kicks off in Panjims Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, from February 27-March 5, 2023 will be a celebration for Table Tennis (TT) fans like no other. The WTT Star Contender is the biggest table tennis tournament India has ever hosted and will see top international stars in action. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal along with Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario will lead the men’s singles draw for India, while in the women’s singles Manika Batra will lead the Indian challenge with Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini. The event’s main draw will begin on March 1, 2023, following the two qualifying days scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2023. The WTT Star Contender Goa marks a special moment for table tennis in India and I am thrilled to be a part of this historic event. I am confident that this event will provide a unique platform for India to demonstrate its ability to host more world-class table tennis events and drive the growth and development of the sport in the country, while at the same time encouraging younger athletes and inspires fans who get the chance to witness a world-class table tennis match in India for the first time, said Sharath Kamal Achanta. Leading the international challenge at the WTT Star Contender Goa, legendary paddler and reigning Olympic champion from China, World No. 1 Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin and Tomokazu Harimoto and Truls Moregardh will be in the draw for the men’s singles standing. see four of the top 5 female rowers in action, including world No. 1 Sun Yingsha and reigning Olympic champion Chen Meng. In the main draw of men’s doubles, Indian duo Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan will lead the Indian challenge alongside Harmeet Desai & Manav Vikash Thakkar, while Manika Batra will compete alongside Archana Girish Kamath alongside duo Sreeja Akula and Diya Parag Chitale . The mixed doubles will see three Indian pairs in action, including Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, Manav Vikash Thakkar will team up with Archana Girish Kamath and Suhana Saini will pair up with Wesley Do Rosario. In the qualifying round of the event which kicks off the official proceedings for the WTT Star Contender Goa on February 27, a total of 13 Indians will compete in the Men’s Singles category, including Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai, while 15 Indians including Archana Girish Kamath and Reeth Tennison will fight for a spot in the women’s singles main draw.

