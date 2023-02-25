Venkatesh Prasad vs Aakash Chopra’s battle on social media and what it says about the cricket ecosystem

In the past 20 days, former India pacemaker Venkatesh Prasad has sent out 18 tweets expressing his displeasure and discussing the inclusion of KL Rahul in the Test team. This includes a long string of seven messages to throw a lasso around former Test cricketer and YouTuber Aakash Chopra, who had questioned the timing of his criticism. This KL babble includes allegations of nepotism, allegations of agenda peddling, Chopra’s offer of a live debate, and Prasads won’t accept your refusal.

No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you called me a calendar peddler because it didn’t fit your story. It’s crystal clear. And I’ve made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Do not wish to discuss this further with you https://t.co/GhlfWI0kHA Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 21, 2023

Purely by the book, Prasad cannot be blamed for his serial tweeting. Having represented India with distinction, he has earned the right to judge cricketers. In addition, Twitter has a limit on characters and no limit on tweets directed at an individual. But Prasad’s questioning raised eyebrows because of his ruthlessness. Never in the short history of the digital discourse on cricket has a former cricketer been so persistent in his demand to drop a top active player.

Welcome to the highly volatile, ever-changing new media landscape of Indian crickets. It’s a suffocatingly busy world with oceans of opinions, mountains with slippery slopes and inhabited by restless souls with an insatiable urge to be liked, followed and subscribed. The language is mostly argumentative, the conversations peppery, and the grammar lacks tonal subtlety. This is a raging democracy that gives equal importance to the voice of an anonymous rabid troll or a seasoned veteran. It is a terrain that transforms people. And in their quest to be popular, the new media is also trying to establish new rules of engagement.

On the first morning of the India-Australia test, in Delhi’s late winter golden sunlight, Kotla was the venue for a convention of this smartphone-carrying tribe. Indian cricket decision-makers and the military that judged them were not far apart. Before the coin toss, dozens of television pundits, mostly ex-cricketers, stood on the cameras aimed at the turf, speculating about the playing XIs. On the other side of the fence, in the media box and also in the stands, there were fights over KL’s credentials as a Test cricketer.

There is no readily available data on mobile data consumption at the time of the toss, but as soon as Rohit Sharma announced from the main square that KL was located, social media traffic around the busy ITO interchange of Delhi 6 would have surged . Instant preaching was no longer the right of those holding a broadcaster’s microphone or the reporters updating live blogs. The non-accredited self-publishing internet users also told the world about their take on the playing elf.

KL Rahul of India plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Thousands of frenzied fingers of cricket first responders were typing KL Rahul on their phones, some even mentioning Rahul Dravid, Rohit, Shubman Gill and even Anna in their messages. If by some miracle Kotla had been silent for a moment, the sound of fingers tapping on smartphones would have the deafening rumble of a stadium full of typewriters.

Compete for attention

Regardless of your batting average or number of wickets, it’s challenging to be heard in the noise of takedowns and shout-outs on social media. This pressure to grab attention, to stay relevant, to say something wise quickly and correctly all day long can take its toll. Most cricketers are expected to outvote their teams or social media spin doctors who are said to be equipped to read the country’s heartbeat. It’s the first step to growing your profile and even being a product-selling, message-amplifying, high-paid influencer. In many cases, it has opened the doors to a thriving political career.

Former cricketers go all out, or are told to carefully shape their image on social media. While many remain ordinary birthday wishes, there are others who position themselves cleverly. Right now there’s a batsman with contrarian views, a bombastic-hipster all-rounder, a fast-rising mob-raising bigoted spinner and a meme-sharing witty opener. Never thought, this is how they would like the world to see them in their second avatar. Just as you wouldn’t expect Prasad, a bowler known for his frequent changes of pace, to be a tireless critic of an out-of-form cricketer.

A strict but sensitive coach, back in the day, he loved to talk about the intricacies of pace bowling and insisted on avoiding specific comments about individual bowlers. Even his famous send-off to Aamir Sohail at the 1996 World Cup was nuanced. He pointed to the dressing room, muttered a quick obligatory swear word, and didn’t stop for an eye-to-eye ugly conversation. He had plenty of reasons to make it unpleasant, but kept running to his mates to celebrate the crucial wicket. His famous frown or sled did not have the Virat Kohli voltage.

As a junior India coach, he was strict with the boys, but also very sensitive with the teenagers who had to cope with the ups and downs of the highly demanding profession they dreamed of. An incident from the 2006 U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka where he was in charge of a very talented team that included Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara underscores his empathy for those who are out of shape.

At the start of the ICC event, Prasad had set a condition for all post-match media interactions. He said that along with the day’s best performer, he would send another player, someone who hadn’t done very well that day, for media duties. The idea, he said, was to give equal consideration to everyone on the team and not make those struggling with form feel unwanted or abandoned.

Game of opinions

Over time, people and their opinions change. Closer examination reveals that Prasad’s tweets are not all angry rants. He does make some valid points. He speaks of the need for players struggling in Tests to have a county stint. The World Cupper follows it up with a pertinent question: but is it possible to skip the IPL? He talks about the team management double standard – the length of the rope to KL is not the same as the one to Kuldeep Yadav.

Prasad’s Twitter exchange with Chopra is an interesting insight into most former cricketers’ understanding of their post-retirement careers in the media – be it old or new. On his YouTube show, Chopra Prasad calls serial messages a Twitter diatribe and sees this as evidence of agenda peddling. This raises a number of counter questions. Shouldn’t unending praise be viewed with suspicion just like criticism? Couldn’t there be a hidden motive for talking some of them out and ignoring the rest? Do broadcasters also have an agenda when they break into Virat Kohli specials, even on days when Axar Patel has emerged as a world-class all-rounder?

There is a Chopra tweet that needs special attention. It is in response to Prasad’s tweet about KL Rahul’s first innings failure at Kotla.

Venky Bhai, test match chal raha hai. How about at least waiting for both innings to be over? We are all in the same team, which is Team India. I’m not asking you to hold back your thoughts, but the timing could be a little better. After all, with us it’s all about the timing – Chopra tweeted.

Venky Bhai, test match chal raha hai. How about at least waiting for both innings to be over. We are all in the same team, which is Team India. I’m not asking you to hold back your thoughts, but the timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the timing https://t.co/HvxtRQxQDn Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 19, 2023

A few takeaways from the tweet: As the first pitch is a trial street-cricket rule, failures in the first innings should also be forgivable by law. And since Chopra says we are all on the same team i.e. Team India, the next time an Indian captain walks out to throw the team sheet, for the sake of transparency, should have an extra page with names of all former cricketer in the comment box and also those on Twitter.

Sandeep Dwivedi, National Sports Editor, The Indian Express

Send feedback to [email protected]