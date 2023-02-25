Tennis fans divided over Novak Djokovic Indian Wells decision after ‘shame’ comments | Tennis | Sport





Novak Djokovic’s suspension from Indian Wells has divided Express Sport readers after tournament director Tommy Haas insisted it was a ‘disgrace’ that the Serb is unlikely to play this year. Djokovic will miss the prestigious event on the other side of the Atlantic due to entry requirements for the United States after missing last year’s edition of the tournament due to his refusal to be stung against COVID-19.

Djokovic returned to the top of the world rankings by winning the Australian Open earlier this year and would be one of the standout contenders to taste victory in Indian Wells if allowed to compete. Haas recently insisted that he would like to see the country’s eligibility requirements lifted before the contest kicks off later this month, to welcome Djokovic, who he says would be allowed to honor the court in California. “I think he wants to play, so we have to give him the chance,” Haas said last month. “Hopefully we can have him there. I mean, it would be a shame in my eyes if he didn’t come to these events, or wasn’t allowed to come.’ It seems Express Sport readers are largely divided on whether Djokovic should be able to play at Indian Wells, with 52 per cent of respondents to our latest tennis poll agreeing with Haas on his comments on the situation. However, 48 percent of readers remain adamant that Djokovic should be banned until the US ends its COVID emergency declarations after the tournament concludes in May. JUST IN: Incredible Andy Murray saves five match points to reach the Doha final

However, the possibility of Djokovic performing in Indian Wells doesn’t seem quite dead in the water, despite the entry restrictions, with the man himself insisting earlier this week that he would like to play in the tournament if the opportunity arises. . “Everything is pending and I am very grateful to Indian Wells and Miami for their public support and they are eager for me to play,” said Djokovic. “I have a great desire to play as I haven’t played there for several years so I’m looking forward to a positive decision hopefully soon. It’s not in my hands so that’s all I can say.” NOT MISSING

Meanwhile, there was increased support among Express Sport readers for Emma Raducanu, who was recently awarded a wild card for Indian Wells despite struggling with injuries and poor form since winning the 2021 US Open. desire to see the British hopeful compete at Indian Wells as she tries to find her feet for the French Open later this year. Our readers agreed even more strongly that Rafael Nadal should avoid rushing back to the field at Indian Wells after suffering a hip flexor injury in Melbourne in January. The Spaniard will be among the favorites to defend his title at Roland Garros if he stays fit between now and then and 81 per cent of readers believe he should bide his time to ensure he travels to France in top condition. Follow our new Express sports page on Instagram here.

