Celebrity Cricket League 2023 live streaming: CCL full schedule, points table, fixture and team details
CCL 2023 Live Streaming: In India, the obsession with cricket is unique and fans are constantly looking for new ways to enjoy the sport. One such way is through the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), which offers fans the chance to watch their favorite celebrities play. The CCL tournament started on February 18 and consists of eight teams that play against each other in 19 games. Notable celebrities such as Ritesh Deshmukh, Suneil Shetty, Bobby Deol, Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni will participate in the tournament.
In recent years, CCL has grown into a platform where movie stars and actors come together to hear each other, not on the cinema set but on the cricket pitch. 4 matches have already been played in the league and now the stage is set for the second leg of the league stage matches scheduled for 25th and 26th February. Keep scrolling if you want to know how to watch CCL live stream on your mobile & TV.
On February 25, Telugu Warriors will face Chennai Rhinos in Jaipur. The game kicks off at 2:30 PM IST. Later on the same day, Bhojpuri Dabanggs will face Punjab De Sher at the same venue. The match goes live at 7:00 PM IST. So far, 4 matches have been played in the CCL 2023. Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos dominate the points table as of now by occupying the numbers 1 and 2 respectively.
How to watch CCL 2023 live on your TV for free?
It should be noted that all CCL matches of the 2023 edition will be broadcast live on television Zee Anmol cinema. So users of DD free dishes can watch the CCL matches live on their TV on Zee Anmol Cinema channel. Also, CCL matches are broadcast in 9 different languages on 9 channels. Here is the full list of channels broadcasting CCL live:
Zee Anmol Cinema Hindi
& Pictures English
Sea Thirai-Tamil
Sea Cinemalu Telugu
Sea Picchar Kannada
Flowers TV Malayalam
PTC Punjabi Punjabi
Sea Bangla Cinema Bangla
Sea Bishop Bhojpuri
How do you watch the live stream of CCL 2023 on your mobile and laptop?
OTT app ZEE5 streams all matches of CCL 2023 live. The CCL YouTube page offers free highlights from the CCL matches. Zee5s annual subscriptions start from just INR 399.
CCL 2023 updated points table
4 matches of the CCL 2023 have been played so far, and Karnataka Bulldozers and Chennai Rhinos top the points table. Here is the updated points table from CCL 2023.
Celebrity Cricket League 2023 full schedule, date, time and venue
|Date
|Times (ACTUAL)
|City/State
|Matches
|18-February-23
|2:30 pm
|Bangalore
|Match 1: Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers
|18-February-23
|7:00 PM
|Bangalore
|Match 2: Chennai Rhinos vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|19-February-23
|2:30 pm
|Chandigarh
|Match 3: Bengal Tigers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs
|19-February-23
|7:00 PM
|Chandigarh
|Match 4: Mumbai Heroes vs Pubjab De Sher
|25-February-23
|2:30 pm
|Jaipur
|Match 5: Telugu Warriors vs Chennai Rhinos
|25-February-23
|7:00 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 6: Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Punjab De Sher
|26-Feb-23
|2:30 pm
|Jaipur
|Match 7: Kerala Strikers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|26-Feb-23
|7:00 PM
|Jaipur
|Match 8: Mumbai Heroes vs Bengal Tigers
|04-Mar-23
|2:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|Match 9: Chennai Rhinos vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|04-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 10: Bengal Tigers vs Telugu Warriors
|05-Mar-23
|2:30 pm
|Trivandrum
|Match 11: Karnataka Bulldozers vs Punjab De Sher
|05-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Trivandrum
|Match 12: Mumbai Heroes vs Kerala Strikers
|11-Mar-23
|2:30 pm
|Chennai
|Match 13: Bengal Tigers vs Karnataka Bulldozers
|11-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 14: Mumbai Heroes vs Chennai Rhinos
|12-Mar-23
|2:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|Match 15: Kerala Strikers vs Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|12-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 16: Telugu Warriors vs Punjab De Sher
|18-Mar-23
|2:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|Semi-Final 1 vs Semi-Final 4: SF1
|18-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Semi-Final 2 vs. Semi-Final 3: SF2
|19-Mar-23
|7:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Last match
Teams, industries, state, captain and sponsor/owner of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
|teams
|Industry
|Stands
|Captains
|Sponsors/Owners
|Karnataka bulldozers
|Kannada/Sandalwood
|Karnataka
|Pradeep
|Ashok Khany
|Mumbai heroes
|Hindi/Bollywood
|Maharashtra
|Riteish Deshmukh
|Sohai Khan
|Bengal tigers
|Bengali
|West Bengal
|Jisshu SenguptaMore
|Boney Kapoor
|Telugu warriors
|Telugu/Tollywood
|Andhra Pradesh,
|Akkineni Akhil
|Sachiin Joshi
|Kerala attackers
|Malayalam
|Kerala
|Kunchacko Boban
|Mohan Lal, Rajkumar, Sripriya
|Chennai rhinoceroses
|Tamil
|Tamilnadu
|Arja
|K Ganga Prasad
|Bhojpuri Dabbangs
|Bhojpuri
|Uttar Pradesh, Bihar
|Hands Tiwari
|Anand Bihari, Manoj Tiwari
|Punjab De Sher
|Punjabi
|punjab
|Sonu Soed
|Navraj Hans, Puneet Singh
Squads of all teams of Celebrity Cricket League 2023
Karnataka bulldozers
Pradeep, Rajeev H, Sudeep Kiccha, Suneel Rao, Jayram Karthik, Prathap, Prasanna, Shiva Rajkumar, Ganesh, Krishna, Sourav Lokesh, Chandan, Arjun Yogi, Nirup Bhandari, Nanda Kishore and Sagar Gowda.
Bhojpuri Dabbangs
Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Asgar Khan, Ayaz Khan, Jay Yadav, Vikas Singh Virappan, Ajhoy Sharma, Shailesh Sinha, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Parvesh Lal Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Anshuman Singh Rajpoot, Khesari Lal Yadav, Vikas Jha, Baivaw Rai and Sudhir Singh.
Bengal tigers
Uday, Indrasish, Mohan, Suman, Joy, Joe, Yusuf, Jeetu Kamal, Jammy, Ratnadip Ghosh, Ananda Chowdhury, Sandy, Aditya Roy Banerjee, Arman Ahamed, Manty, Rahul Mazumdar, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Boney and Sourav Das.
Mumbai heroes
Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sohail Khan, Bobby Deol, Jay Bhanushali, Saqib Saleem, Shabir Ahluwalia, Raja Bherwani, Sharad Kelkar, Apoorva Lakhia, Sameer Kochar, Sidhant Muley, Madhav Deochake, Freddie Daruwala, Vatsal Sheth, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rajniesh Dugali. , Nishant Dahiya, Navdeep Tomar, Sandeep Juwatkar, Jatin Sarna and Amit Sial.
Chennai rhinoceroses
Arya, Vishnu Vishal, Jiiva, Vikranth, Shantanu, Prithivi, Ashok Selvan, Kalai Arasan, Mirchi Shiva, Bharath Niwas, Ramana, Satya, Dasharathan, Sharan, Aadhav and Balasaravanan.
Kerala attackers
Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Rajeev Pillai, Unni Mukundam, Arjun Nandakumar, Indrajit Sukumaran, Siddharath Menon, Manikuttan, Vijay Yesudas, Shafeeq Rahman, Vivek Gopan, Saiju Kurup, Vinu Mohan, Nikhil K Menon, Prajod Kalabhavan, Antony Pepe, Jean Paul Lal, Sanju Shivaram, Siju Wilson and Prashanth Alexander.
Punjab the Sher
Sonu Sood, Jimmy Shergil, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jassie Gill, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Dev Kharoud, Gulzar Chahar, Babbal Rai, Aryaman Sapru, Navraj Hans, Yuvraj Hans, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa and Harmeet Singh .
Telugu warriors
Akhil Akkineni, Sachin Joshi, Ashvin Babu, Dharam, Aadarsh, Nanda Kishore, Nikhil, Raghu, Samrat, Taraka Ratna, Tarun, Vishwa, Prince, Sushanth, Khayyum and Harish.
|
