Cricket-Lanning wants Australia to stick to base in World Cup final | The mighty 790 KFGO





By Nick Said CAPE TOWN (Reuters) Favorites Australia must stick to the basics and rely on their skills in Sunday’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup final against South Africa, according to captain Meg Lanning as they prepare for a home side that sends a wave of emotion floods. Five-time winners Australia survived a nerve-wracking semi-final against India in which Lanning admits they were not at their best. Everyone is under pressure, it’s a World Cup final, there are no guarantees, Lanning told reporters on Saturday. What matters is what happens that day. South Africa plays good cricket. If you reach a World Cup final, you’ve beaten some good teams. We expect them to come out and play at full blast and they are also on a wave of emotion. We are prepared for that. It’s about performing to the best of your ability. It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere and a great match in a great venue, one of the best I’ve ever been to. So we’re pumped, we can’t wait to get out and play. Australia have won all six previous encounters with South Africa, including a comfortable six-wicket win earlier in the tournament. With a number of South African players having played in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, there will be little mystery between the two sides. We’ve had some really close matches over the years and come out on top, but we’ve come a long way, says Lanning. We expect an exciting game, we know them very well, as they know us. We have played with some of their players in the various (worldwide T20) leagues. There’s nowhere to hide, everyone knows what’s coming, it’s just about keeping your nerve under the pressure of a World Cup final. There will be times when South Africa is on top and has the public behind it. We accept that it will happen, but if we get the chance to put our footprint on the line, we have to make sure we do. Australia have won the last two World Cup finals. Their only defeat in the decider was against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2016. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Hugh Lawson)

