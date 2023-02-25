Krejcikova defeats Pegula and returns to final Dubai





For the second time in her career, Barbora Krejickova will play for the title at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. After a exciting comeback against Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinalsthe Czech defeated a Top 10 player for the second round with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 victory over No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula in Friday’s semifinals. Krejcikova, who finished second in Dubai two years ago when she was world No. 63, will play for her sixth singles title in a final for the first time since October, when she won back-to-back trophies in Tallinn and Ostrava. To win on home soil in Ostrava, she defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in one of the best matches of 2022 — and she’ll face Swiatek again in Saturday’s final. Revenge served: Krejcikova and Pegula met last month in the fourth round of the Australian Open, where the American won 7-5, 6-3. But when she bid to reach a final for the second week in a row after finishing runner-up to Swiatek in Doha, she had no such lead in a contest that lasted less than 2 hours. Krejcikova won five games in a row from 1-1 in the first set and later lost only seven points in the six games of the third set. Pegula extended the match by winning a second set that lasted over an hour. After not breaking Krejcikova on chances she had in the second and fourth games, Pegula “I felt good, even though the second set didn’t go my way,” Krejcikova said afterwards. “I still thought I had a big chance, went for my chances and just tried to play my best tennis. “I had to go against Jessica, she’s a great player, and I’m really glad I was able to do that.” Krejcikova hit 31 winners to Pegula’s 11 in victory, including six aces. She also broke the American’s serve six times to score her 10th career win against a Top 10 player. She also improved to a career-high 9–1 in semifinals. Scouting Swiatek vs. Krejcikova: Before losing in a 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 final in Ostrava, Swiatek had won the other two encounters against Krejcikova – both played in 2021. Saturday’s final is only their second match to be played on an outdoor hard court; the Pole was a 6-4, 6-2 winner in Miami two years ago in their first meeting. “It’s always really nice to play the best in the world, and she’s the best at the moment,” said Krejcikova. “She was the best last year. She plays great tennis so I’m really looking forward to playing against her and seeing where my level is. I think it’s going to be a great final.”

