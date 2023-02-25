England knocked out of Women’s T20 World Cup as South Africa reach first final | Cricket news

England’s hopes of a first Women’s T20 World Cup title since 2009 have been dashed after a six-run defeat to South Africa in a heart-pounding semi-final in Cape Town.

England were 53-0 after five overs and 131-3 after 16 in a chase of 165 at Newlands, only for the dismissal of Nat Sciver-Brunt (40 for 34) to cause a 4-8 collapse, with three wickets coming in a three-run 18th over from Ayabonga Khaka (4-29).

A six from Heather Knight (31 from 25) in the 19th left England needing 13 from Shabnim Ismail’s 20th over, but she was bowled next as South Africa reached their first World Cup final after five previous semi-final defeats over the 20-over and 50-over tournaments.

The Proteas will now deny defending champions Australia a third title in a row and a sixth overall in Sunday’s final in Cape Town, where they should have another vocal home support.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Tazmin British pulls off a ‘magic’ one-handed catch to turn Alice Capsey down for a duck



England finished 158-8 as they suffered a first defeat in 13 internationals since Jon Lewis took over as head coach in November, with Tazmin British starring at the bat and fielding for South Africa.

Britten (68 of 55) shared an opening lead of 96 with Laura Wolvaardt (53 of 44) as the Proteas posted 164-4 after opting to hit a used surface, then took four catches including a one-handed screamer to reject Alice Capsey (0).

British helps South Africa to historic first final

Britten and Wolvaardt accelerated after a slow start, in which just 14 runs had been scored in the first four overs, to reach their seventh and sixth T20I half-centuries respectively, with Wolvaardt passing 1,000 T20I runs before being caught against Sophie Ecclestone (3- 22) as she swelled to point away from a leading edge.

England vs South Africa – score summary South Africa 164-4 from 20 overs: Britten (68 from 55 balls), Wolvaardt (53 from 44), Kapp (27no from 13); Ecclestone (3-22) England 158-8 from 20 overs: Khaka (4-29), Ismail (3-27), De Klerk (1-17); Sciver-Brunt (40 of 34), Wyatt (34 of 30), Knight (31 of 25)

Women’s T20 World Cup Final 2009 – England beat New Zealand by six wickets

2010 Australia defeated New Zealand by three points

2012 – Australia defeated England by four runs

2014 – Australia beat England by six wickets

2016 – West Indies beat Australia by eight wickets

2018 – Australia beat England by eight wickets

2020 – Australia defeated India by 85 runs

Britten sealed her half-century on an 18-run 15th over from Sarah Glenn (0-34) as she belted the leg spinner for two towering sixes and a four.

Britten went out with a long on off from Lauren Bell in the 18th over, while Ecclestone had caught Chloe Tryon (3) at midwicket and Nadine de Klerk (0) bowled attempting a leg-side heave in the 19th when South Africa lost three wickets for three runs.

The hosts ended their innings with a swing, taking Katherine Sciver-Brunt for 18 as Marizanne Kapp (27 no off 13) dragged a full toss no-ball to a deep back square and then the last two balls through the covers and the center respectively hit midwicket.

Image:

England’s hopes of a first Women’s T20 World Cup title since 2009 were dashed by a six-point loss to South Africa





However, any momentum South Africa had was dashed by Sophia Dunkley (28 out of 16) – who drafted Nonkululeko Mlaba for three fours – and Danni Wyatt (34 out of 30) as England got off to a blistering start to their innings where South Africa had doubts.

The Brits’ double catches of Dunkley and Capsey in Ismail’s sixth over rocked England and the fielder was back in the action in the 11th over, catching Wyatt in a short, fine leg to make it 32 points breaking with Nat Sciver-Brunt for the third wicket.

Dropped on 17 by Tryon, Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to take England to victory as she scooped Ismail, whipped and pulled over for three boundaries in the 16th.

But when she dragged the impressive De Klerk (1-17) to long-on in the next over – Britten again the catcher – the game turned and in the end it was South Africa who prevailed, much to the delight of the home fans.

Khaka’s dismissal of Amy Jones (2), Ecclestone (1) and Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) in the 18th went a long way towards sealing England’s fate, with the latter’s lbw dismissal likely her last act in a World Cup as she turns July 38.

Knight: This game doesn’t define us

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



England captain Heather Knight reflects on ‘exhausting’ defeat to South Africa in Cape Town



England captain, Heather Knight:

“Obviously we’re gutted. But first of all, what a brilliant game of cricket it was. We fought really hard at the end to bring the game as close as we did, but South Africa, with their bowling plans, were very good.

“They made it very difficult for us. We probably also let them make a few too many runs in their innings. That’s sometimes T20 cricket. When you play against a good side there are nice margins and you can lose the game.

“This game doesn’t define us as a group. We came here to try and entertain and I think we did that in this tournament.

“There is certainly talent in it to hopefully come back stronger in the next tournament. We are starting to build something very beautiful.”

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



South Africa captain Sune Luus says her side played ‘brave and free’ cricket as they reached their first ever T20 World Cup final



British: Final here we come!

Player of the match, Tamzin Brits from South Africa:

“As a cricketer you dream of these moments, to show up when you need it most. I want to thank the audience. They were very behind us and without them this wouldn’t be possible. You can really hear what it meant for our country means… Finals here we come!”

Watch the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between Australia and South Africa live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm on Sunday (first pitch is at 1pm).