Cricket Stadiums – The most picturesque and dramatic international cricket venues in the world

Cricket is more than a sport. It is the traditions and legends that define cricket. The game’s locations and the historical encounters in these locations – such as Laxman and Dravid’s famous rearguard against the Aussies in 2001 at Eden Gardens – add to the aura surrounding these locations. Eden Gardens in Kolkata has long been the spiritual home of cricket in India. Almost every time I’m in a city with a famous cricket ground, that stadium is automatically at the top of my ‘to visit’ list. There are historic sites like Eden Gardens and then there are picturesque sites – the Caribbean and New Zealand have plenty of them. Saving the historical sites for another day, we focus on the most dramatic cricketing locations that add to the appeal of the cricketing action.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, India



India’s most scenic international cricket venue made headlines this month for all the wrong reasons the third Test between India and Australia was moved from here due to ground conditions Ashwin Rajagopalan

The town of Dharamshala in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is perhaps best known as the home of the Dalai Lama of Tibet, but for cricket fans it has a different association. The HPCA Stadium is one of the highest international cricket stadiums (at an elevation of 1,457 metres). The mighty Himalayas provide the perfect backdrop to this picturesque stadium, which has hosted numerous IPL matches and has been an international testing venue since 2017. It would have been in the news this month for all the wrong reasons – the third Test between India and Australia was moved away from here due to ground conditions, but it is by far India’s finest international cricket venue.

Lords Cricket Ground, London, England



Lords the House of Cricket Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It is impossible to keep the Home of Cricket out of a stadium list. I’ve done the 90 minute stadium tour more than once and I’m still in awe of the charms of this historic site. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) which runs the stadium has always put tradition and the inimitable charm of the venues above commercial interests. Therefore, this soil is still compact; you’re never too far from the action. My favorite part of the tour is the stop at the players’ changing rooms, where seasoned guides fill you in on the superstitions of some of your favorite cricketers. The MCC Museum, where the tour begins, is a treasure trove of cricket memorabilia, including the famous Ashes urn, and is the world’s oldest sports museum (established in 1864). The stadiums’ distinctive landmarks such as Old Father Time (The weather vane) and the Long Room have been preserved for posterity.

Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka



The best views are from the ramparts of the Galle Fort Ashwin Rajagopalan

Few stadiums can match the location of this site, flanked by the Indian Ocean and the ramparts of a Dutch fort now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I’ve visited this location three times – I can vouch for it. Sri Lankans love their cricket, and every match is a celebration. My most memorable visit was when I joined the locals as they celebrated a home victory over the mighty Australians in a thrilling test match. I found that the best views are from the ramparts of the fort.

Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa



Table Mountain provides a dramatic backdrop to the Newlands Cricket Ground Dan Mullan/Getty Images

I chose a grey, rainy day – some might say a typical Cape Town day – to visit my favorite cricket ground in Africa. The outfield was completely soaked, but that didn’t affect the allure of South Africa’s most historic cricket ground. A brewer originally owned the large piece of land where the stadium was eventually built in the 1880s. A local brewery next to the stadium maintains that link. But that’s not the most striking thing about this stadium; Table Mountain provides a dramatic backdrop and Devil’s Peak is not far away.

Many South African cricket venues still have the dykes (what Australians call ‘The Hill’) and Newlands is no exception. No plastic chairs and concrete rows, you can lie on the grass, enjoy a barbecue and experience live action – the perfect family outing.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia



The Sydney Cricket Ground still has its old members’ pavilion from the 1900s Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) is my favorite venue in Australia, its sheer size and Boxing Day Test add to its appeal, but it’s Sydney’s connection to its glorious past that is the deciding factor. The Sydney Cricket Ground (I would recommend the 90 minute tour) still has its old Members Pavilion and Lady Members’ Stand from the 1900s which have been added to the New South Wales Heritage Register. It sets the SCG apart from other Australian cricket venues and adds to its timeless charm.

Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent



The picture postcard beautiful Arnos Vale Stadium Tom Shaw/Getty Images

This one should be on every cricket fan’s bucket list (it’s still unchecked on mine). The West Indies is home to some of the finest cricket venues and the Calypso atmosphere in the stands adds to the appeal. Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, Saint Vincent typifies the postcard appeal of a Caribbean cricket venue with a spectacular coastal setting that spans the islands of the Grenadines.