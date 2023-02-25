No. 17 Women’s Lacrosse Tames Temple, 17-9





Princeton dominated the opening and closing quarters on the road at Temple, beating the Owls by a margin of 10–1 in those two periods en route to a 17–9 victory in Philadelphia. McKenzie Blake had a career-high six goals for the Tigers while a freshman goaltender Amelia Hughes made 19 saves. 11:13 (2e) Blake Fakes.. Blake Takes… Blake Makes. McKenzie shakes loose for a skipper and we lead 6-1! pic.twitter.com/DusBqLufHE Princeton Ladies Lax (@princetonwlax) February 25, 2023 The win is the first career win for the head coach Jen Cook . Sophie Witteweg tied her career high with three goals while Kate Mulham , Kari Buonano And Ellie Muller each had two. 2:24 (1st) Sheesh. Sophie Witteweg catches and fires from range and we lead 3-0! pic.twitter.com/H2ogVvtaAs Princeton Ladies Lax (@princetonwlax) February 25, 2023 The Tigers were efficient at maximizing their shots on target, scoring 17 on 21 shots on target. Temple, on the other hand, scored just nine times on 28 shots on target. Hughes was at her best on free positions and held the Owls goalless on seven free position opportunities. Hughes is coming! Amelia Hughes now has 16 saves and has held Temple at 0-for-7 on open positions! pic.twitter.com/UfTOURmo2c Princeton Ladies Lax (@princetonwlax) February 25, 2023 The Tigers kept the Owls off the scoreboard for the opening 16:01 of the game and built a 4-0 lead after the first quarter before Temple finally broke 1:01 into the second period in the scoring streak. Sophie Witteweg had two goals in the first quarter, joined by Kari Buonano And Ellie Muller . Mueller’s goal came with 0:00.3 left in the first quarter, Mueller circling the entire fan in the strike zone before hitting a shot into the far left post to cap off a solid first quarter that saw the Tigers Amelia Hughes make three saves, including two on Temple-free positions. Buzzer… Hit! Ellie Muller with a laser to cap off a 4-0 first quarter for Princeton at Temple!@ILWomen | @NCAALAX | @USALacrosseMag pic.twitter.com/60yhaRNxQ7 Princeton Ladies Lax (@princetonwlax) February 25, 2023 After Maeve got Tobin Temple on the board early in the second quarter, Grace Tauckus scored on the fly less than a minute later McKenzie Blake worked his way from behind the cage and shook loose for a skipped shot into the left post to give the Tigers a 6-1 lead 3:47 into the second quarter. The Owls would crawl back into the game and score four of the next five goals to take Princeton’s lead to 7-5, but Mueller again came through in the closing seconds of a quarter with her second goal of the game a deflection from an entry pass that crept over the keeper to send the Tigers into halftime leading 8-5. The third quarter was drawn, with each team securing three goals. McKenzie Blake had two goals in the third period sandwiched around a rocket out Kate Mulham for her first of the season. With the Tigers at a player-up advantage, Ellie Muller stepped in for a Temple clear attempt to get a second chance. The ball eventually passed to Mulham who uncorked a soaring shot that found the top corner. 11:13 (2e) Blake Fakes.. Blake Takes… Blake Makes. McKenzie shakes loose for a skipper and we lead 6-1! pic.twitter.com/DusBqLufHE Princeton Ladies Lax (@princetonwlax) February 25, 2023 The Owls again closed to within three goals of one with 2:52 left in the third quarter on a Mackenzie Roth goal, but Princeton held on and held Temple without a goal for the next 12:53 of the game. By then, the Tigers had scored four straight goals and built a 15–8 lead. Blake scored for three goals in the fourth quarter alone, as Buonanno, Whiteway and Mulham added the others. The Tigers go this week to No. 9 Rutgers (March 1; 6 p.m.) and No. 21 Yale (March 4; 1 p.m.). Read the full article

