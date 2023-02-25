Women’s T20 World Cup: behind the power of the Australian cricket team, an uncompromising fitness program

The semi-final robbery against India, which Australian skipper Meg Lanning described as one of the best wins I’ve been involved in, was won outside the spectrum of bat and ball alone.

While Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was fed up with poor fieldwork at the end of the semi-final, her Australian counterpart would have no reason to point the finger at her teammates. The five runs that separated the two sides might as well have been due to some spectacular efforts in depth. Harmanpreet’s running out not only slowed things down for Australia, but it also saved an extra point thanks to Beth Mooney’s precise delivery and the quick hands of wicket-keeper Alyysa Healys.

Two diving saves at the boundary line from Ellyse Perry who gave away just four runs instead of eight. Those three solo acts made all the difference. A victory that gave Australia a seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final berth. A win that puts them just one win away from a fourth major title in four years.

Noel McCarthy is used to seeing such moments of greatness closely thanks to his time with the team as a former physical performance coach during two World Cup victories (in 2020 and 2022).

The teams are probably what you expect them to be, he tells The Indian Express. Every day they look to get better and don’t miss an opportunity in the practice session to do so. Most importantly, high levels of physical performance have become non-negotiable to play for the national team.

McCarthy, who has also worked with the Victoria women’s cricket team, credits Australia’s cricketing hierarchies for investing in women’s cricket earlier than most of their counterparts around the world. A move that is now paying off.

Cricket Australia deserves credit for the foresight and investment they have put into the women’s game, he says. I felt very well supported and well equipped. And that does not only apply to the national team, but also to the national associations that have made an effort to emphasize the importance of the women’s game. I didn’t work with the men’s team, but I never felt second.

Physical fitness has been an overarching theme of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Host nation South Africa had accepted a call to drop all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk ahead of the tournament after she failed to meet minimum fitness standards. The Proteas will face Australia in Cape Town on Sunday in their first-ever T20 World Cup final.

While McCarthy suggests that dropping a player based solely on fitness may be counterproductive, he adds that making fitness a priority is imperative to keep up with the pace of an evolving game.

I think it’s important to keep in mind that as the game has evolved it’s become clear that athleticism can bring benefits in terms of more powerful shots, faster running between wickets, more bowling intensity, more effective fielding and the ability to be more sustainable in terms of injury prevention. All these aspects either help to create more scoring opportunities for your team or limit scoring opportunities for the opponent. That said, in cricket, athleticism complements individual talent, says McCarthy.

However, what does athletics mean in cricket? It can be seen as a means to strengthen/enlarge talent. So I think in order to achieve better cricket performance, teams should definitely aim for higher athletic standards as a point of difference from the opposition. This requires long-term investment in a high-performance environment that supports players in achieving these standards. The goal should be to achieve the highest individual standards, not avoid the lowest. Over time, high standards become the norm and players who have not worked up to these standards are likely to be exposed on the field and therefore rightly barred from selection.

Australia celebrates the wicket of India’s Richa Ghosh during the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final cricket match in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, February 23, 2023. AP/PTI

However, in today’s times, the aforementioned term can be confused with bulging muscles. There is an image of the modern athlete. One that sells sports. McCarthy believes the image should be drawn cleanly if cricket is to thrive.

I have no doubt that the spectacle of the game is what sells and will continue to sell matches, which is of course complemented by athleticism. My opinion is that the game is getting more and more popular based on the cricket performance of the players. I couldn’t think of anything more destructive to the game than emphasizing what the individuals look like.

More than meets the eye

However, the game’s image as a largely static image is largely misinterpreted. While individual moments of brilliance in the field, such as a catch, a run-out, or a dive save, get their due, it’s not.

In 2021, playing the second of three ODIs against India, opener Beth Mooney was on the field for all 100 overs and covered 17.941 km during the match. Mooeny scored a century to beat the last ball, five wicket wins for Australia.

GPS data revealed that she accelerated 216 times at high intensity during what amounted to about 7.5 hours on the field.

Tahlia McGrath, Australia’s second highest run scorer and their leading wicket taker in the match, was not far behind. She covered 17,057 km during the game, including an incredible 100 high-intensity accelerations. The distance covered was much higher than what an average footballer covers in one match (9-10 km).

That’s a long haul, says McCarthy. There is also a stamina component to it and players can do that for one game. But keeping it backed up is the challenge. And that is why you must be sufficiently conditioned. Explosive stuff is incredibly important to performance, but there’s that stamina too.

All of those things you see on television have more or less to do with explosiveness, strength, reaction time, and skill, says McCarthy. What you don’t see is when the TV goes to the commercial you have to switch sides every time. There is a lot of running and moving that is not actually in the game. That’s why, when I say, in the game where Mooney and McGrath covered 17K, people are shocked by that.

When the world stopped

The year 2020 is a relevant flashback to put into perspective the incredible numbers behind Mooney, McGrath, Alyssa Healy and this Australian team. The Covid-19 pandemic ended cricket days after Australia were crowned T20 champions in front of a record crowd at the MCG.

Keeping the champions fit was not easy for Australia’s then physical performance coach.

When it first happened, I actually met Meg (Lanning) in a park. We filmed a whole bunch of drills with pads and stuff to send it to the players. But I think it was a bit of a running joke, some players did, but I think a lot of them probably threw their band out. They had their own proper equipment at home. So once I realized that, I could still largely program as I normally would because the players themselves would invest in that.

I wouldn’t have to zoom (call), it would type their programs into the Athlete Management System (AMS) like I always would. It would show up on their phones and they did their workout at home. Some states still had access to gyms. Victorians for example, the New South Wales players would have their home gym set up. You should go out on your own and go for a run in the park, but they did and when we tested the players a lot of personal bests were achieved. I mean, it’s just phenomenal focus and professionalism to be able to do that.

Similar to what they delivered in the semi-final crunch moments on Thursday. Perhaps similar to what the other teams in the women’s game are aiming for.