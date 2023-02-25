Daniil Medvedev def. Andy Murray for Doha Crown | ATP tour

Daniil Medvedev kept his red-hot February form on Saturday to cruise to victory at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open where the third seed triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Andy Murray to claim the title in the tournament debut in Doha.

Medvedev made a fast start in both sets to complete his hour and 47 minute win in a battle between two former world No. 1s, opening up a 4-1 lead in the first and a 3-1 lead in the second. Murray, who won all four of his previous matches in Doha this week in three sets, recaptured a break in each set, but Medvedev denied another comeback for the 35-year-old to clinch his 17th tour-level title.

[It was] a tough game, said Medvedev after his victory. It was a bit windy today so we both struggled to find our rhythm. Today was a big fight for both of us. Sometimes we played badly, then suddenly we both played great, and I’m glad I won.

After also triumphing in Rotterdam last week, Medvedev is the first player to win back-to-back singles titles in the 2023 ATP Tour season. On Monday, 27-year-old Rafael Nadal will jump to No. jump in the Pepperstone ATP rankings as a result of his Doha title run.

I found momentum in Rotterdam, Medvedev said when asked about his recent form. The first two games I played there were tough. I didn’t feel good for that tournament and then I started in the quarterfinals against Felix [Auger-Aliassime]I started to find my rhythm.

I started playing really well. Serve better, move better. Today it was hard for Andy to give me the balls many times, and now the question is [if it] can continue. I’m going to try as long as possible.

Despite narrowly missing out on his first ATP Tour title since 2019, Murray moved up 18 places to No. 52 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings thanks to his streak of marathon victories in Doha. The Brit will look to build on his form next week when he and Medvedev both take to the field at the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

It was an incredible week, reflected Murray, who played in a record fifth final in Doha. Obviously it didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but I’ve had great matches here and created great memories. It was fantastic to be here in a final again and against an incredible player today.

Daniil is one of my favorite players to watch and one of the best players on the Tour. It’s great for me to get the chance to play against someone of his level in a final again. [There are] definitely some things to work on but I’m proud of my week and the work me and my team have done to get me back to this stage.

Medvedev went into Saturday’s final after not dropping a set against Murray in the two previous ATP Head2Head meetings. In Doha, he again started confidently against the Briton and opened a double break lead 4-1 by staying solid as Murray struggled to find his best level.

However, as he had done in all his wins this week, the Brit showed resilience under pressure. Murray began to match Medvedev in the longer rallies, with the 46-time tour-level title holder hitting his backhand particularly cleanly. He recaptured one of the breaks and kept another break point at 4-5, but Medvedev held on to continue.

The defining characteristic of Medvedev’s recent form has been his relentlessness from the baseline, and his recovery ability helped him break Murray’s serve again in the first game of the second set. Although Murray rallied again to tie for 3–3 with an inspired breakpoint defense, another decisive break for Medvedev in the ninth game helped extend his winning streak to nine games at the tour level.

The windy conditions may have contributed to an unusual six double faults for Medvedev, but the third seed saved five of the seven break points he faced to improve his season record to 14-2. Sixteen of his 17 tour-level titles have now been achieved on hard courts.