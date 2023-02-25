State Girls Hockey: Gentry beats top seed Tonka in AA Semifinal OT thriller





Minnetonka participated in the 2023 Minnesota State High School Leagues Girls Hockey State Tournament and was awarded the number 1 seed in the class AA field. Gentry Academy, named with the number 4 seed, had something to say about that. The Stars kicked off the tournament with a 2-1 victory in overtime to topple Minnetonka in the Class AA Semifinals on Friday night, February 24, at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. Click the video box on this page to watch in-depth highlights of Gentry Academy vs Minnetonka in the Class AA Girls State Hockey Tournament Semifinals Gentry Academy (26-2-0) put a dramatic end to a high-intensity game as Ellie Sarauer scored from the left side of the boards on a shot that made its way through traffic to take the Stars to a championship game. steering for the second time in three seasons. Gentry Academy will see Andover again this season, but this time with the class AA title on the line. Earlier in the season, Gentry Academy recorded a 4-3 victory over Andover on November 19. In 2021, Gentry Academy lost in the 2021 Class A championship game to Proctor/Hermantown. Last season, Gentry Academy moved up to Class AA. During three playing periods, Gentry Academy got eight good scoring opportunities and Minnetonka six. With the high intensity of play on both sides, it seemed like all of these events happened in the closing minutes of the third period. Gentry Academy got a power play when playmaking standout Cara Sajevic was tripped on a semi-breakaway. In an attempt to seize the golden opportunity, the Stars charged at lightning speed and nearly found the winner of the game on attack, but the target pipe intervened. As Minnetonka (26-3-0) opened the third period in a flurry to add to a one-goal lead, it was Gentry Academy who found the tying run. Alexa Hanrahan scored on a backhand after a cunning deke with 12:29 left in regulation. The play was brilliantly envisioned by Cara Sajevic from the far circle, who slid a pass to Hanrahan at just the right time to create a goal. RELATED: KSTP Sports’ 2023 Girls State Hockey Central Minnetonka wasted little time getting an early jump on the Stars. The Skippers Molly Ryan scored an equally strong goal with only two minutes elapsed in the opening period. She scored on a long range wrist shot after a handy drop pass from Kindra Distad. That lead would last two periods of play as neither team was able to score another goal in an even, uptempo face in the first 34 minutes. Gentry, who averages more than seven goals per game, had a 13-12 lead on shots on target, but couldn’t muster enough attack to beat Minnetonka goalie Layla Hemp. On the other hand, Minnetonka couldn’t extend the lead as Gentry Academy goalie Zoe Laming was equally hard to top. It wasn’t without some high-stakes close calls, as each team had quality scoring opportunities that were either just off target. Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League For related stories: girls high school hockey Minnetonka Skippers Gentry Academy Stars Girls State Hockey Tournament High School Sports MSHSL

