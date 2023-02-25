SPORTS LETTER – Taipei Times





Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS Chan sisters reach final Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching advanced to the women’s doubles final at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday after defeating third seed Dutch-American duo Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk in three sets. The Taiwanese duo easily defeated their opponents 6-1 in the first set, but suffered a setback in the second set when Schuurs and Krawczyk rallied to win 6-4. From there, the Chan sisters capitalized by winning four of their first five saves and winning the tiebreak 10-4 to punch their tickets into the final, where they face Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova. The final was supposed to start around press time last night. In the women’s singles, top Iga Swiatek remained undefeated against Coco Gauff and defeated the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final, where she would face Barbora Krejcikova after press time. Krejcikova defeated No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the USA 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 in Friday’s other semifinal. TABLE TENNIS Taiwan veteran beaten Veteran Taiwanese paddler Huang Yi-hua finished second at the WTT Feeder Dusseldorf II in Germany on Friday after losing to 16-year-old Qin Yuxuan of China in two matches in the women’s singles final. World No. 151 Huang, who is 22 years older than World No. 134 Qin, took a 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 thrashing in the final, which lasted 39 minutes and 25 seconds at Düsseldorf’s Deutsches Tischtennis-Zentrum . Despite losing the final, Huang rocked the tournament with her shock victory over world No. 40 and top seed Xiaona Shan of Germany in their semifinal. However, Qins’ majestic performance in the final made her take an early lead and then stretched beyond Huang’s reach every game to earn her first senior title. After the game, Qin said she prepared well, which helped her play smoothly. Everything was under my control and I am very happy to win the race. I feel like I’ve played so many games and I’m much more mature and stable in handling the ball than before, she said. RUGBY UNION Drua edge Pacific Ocean Fijian Drua had the final say yesterday in an 11-try match to beat Moana Pasifika 36-34 on the opening weekend of the Super Rugby Pacific season. The Drua trailed 19–5 in the first half and only took the lead in the 77th minute when substitute winger Taniela Rakuro scored the try to give them a narrow and thrilling win. Moana Pasifika gained a small advantage in the attacker, but the game was decided by running outside defenders who exchanged tries in the second half. At Dunedin, the Auckland Blues turned in a standout performance to start their campaign with a record 60-20 win at the home of the Otago Highlanders, highlighted by winger Mark Telea’s powerful display. In yesterday’s late games, the Wellington Hurricanes defeated the Queensland Reds 47-13 and the Western Force defeated the Melbourne Rebels 34-27. On Friday, the opening day of the competition, the ACT Brumbies beat the New South Wales Waratahs 31-25 and the Waikato Chiefs rallied from 10-0 to beat defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders 31-10.

