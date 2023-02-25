No. 10 Duke Falls at No. 4 Boston College, 8/17





Next game: Freedom 28-02-2023 | 16.00 hours ACCNX February 28 (Tue) / 4 p.m Freedom CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts – Duke’s fourth-quarter rally came up short as fourth-ranked Boston College defeated 10th-ranked Duke 17-8 on Saturday afternoon at Fish Field House. Duke’s fourth-quarter comeback fueled by a hat-trick from junior Katie DeSimone fell short as three Eagles finished with a hat-trick of their own to lead the home side. DeSimone scored three goals on five shots as he graduated Maddie Jenner added two goals and an assist. DeSimone filled the stats sheet with two ground balls and turned over in her all-around performance. HOW IT HAPPENED Boston College took a quick 5-1 lead despite Jenner opting for both of Duke’s goals during the first 20 minutes of play.

Senior Lexi Schmaltz made it a three-goal game at 6–3 in the second before the Eagles scored again to take a 7–3 halftime lead.

After the break, Boston College got three scores to extend the lead to 10-3 for the sophomore Caroline Bernstein registered her first goal of the match with 2:10 left in the third frame.

The home side extended their lead to 12-4 early in the fourth frame before the Blue Devils turned the script, scoring four successive goals in two minutes to draw within 12-8 with 8:34 left in the match. DeSimone led the offense with three of those four runs.

Still trailing by four goals with 7:30 remaining, Duke was unable to complete the full comeback as the Eagles won five of six draws to help them secure victory with five unanswered goals . NOTABLES Duke dropped his first game of the season (3-1, 0-1 ACC).

The all-time series goes to 15-6 in Duke’s favor.

Duke’s leading scorer DeSimone was held without a point until 9:43 in the fourth quarter.

Jenner was limited to just two draw wins.

Senior goalkeeper Shaye Fitzpatrick racked up a career-high five saves in her first career start. freshman Madison Drebing came off the bench and added three saves.

Boston College won the draw control battle 20-9.

Eight different Blue Devils were credited with induced turnover, led by redshirt senior Maddie Johnson with three.

with three. Senior Miss Biscardi grabbed a career-high three ground balls.

grabbed a career-high three ground balls. The Eagles were led by Kayla Martello, Cassidy Weeks and Jenn Medjid who all scored hat tricks. Medjid finished with a game-high of seven points. NEXT ONE Duke welcomes Liberty to Koskinen Stadium on Tuesday, February 28 for a game at 4 p.m. Follow up with the Blue Devils for more information on Duke women’s lacrosseTwitter,FacebookAndInstagramby searching “DukeWLAX. #Good week

