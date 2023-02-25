‘Hamaari bhi respect hai’: Ex-Pakistani cricketer lashes out at BCCI over Asia Cup row | Cricket

The Asia Cup spat between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to be concluded with an ACC meeting in March that will decide the fate of Pakistan. But as Pakistan awaits the final decision from the ACC, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has launched an inquiry into BCCI for their Asia Cup stance, urging Pakistan to boycott the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

It was all started last October when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who is also the ACC Chairman dropped a bombshell saying that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and insisted that the venue would be changed for the tournament. In response, PCB threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

The back-and-forth exchanges between the two councils were supposed to end at an ACC meeting in Bahrain a few weeks ago, but no official response has been forthcoming. However, reports claimed that Pakistan is unlikely to host the tournament but would retain the hosting rights to it, with the UAE emerging as one of the alternative venues.

Speaking on a YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali Podcast’, Kamran lashed out at BCCI saying that Pakistan has every right to boycott the ODI World Cup in response to their stance, recalling that the squad are former world champions.

“Pakistan should definitely play the Asia Cup even though it will be played in UAE. But look, if Indians don’t want to come to Pakistan, we shouldn’t play the World Cup match against them either. We shouldn’t play for the World Cup Although the decision is in the hands of the ICC and the PCB, we also have some respect (We all have a little respect), and we have also been world champions. The issue is not between the two administrations, it is in the hands of the two governments,” he said.

The final decision on the Asia Cup row is expected in March.