Is there football this weekend? TV schedule, start times and more

Career upswings, transparent service and fantastic comebacks littered Week 1 of XFL action. With the first of four matchups ticked off for this week, who’s ready for more XFL games today?

A Thursday night fight between the St. Louis Battlehawks and Seattle Sea Dragons is on already in the books for week 2, so when do the other games start? Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Week 2 XFL games, including tee times, channels, live stream options and more.

Going into the 2023 XFL season, three of four games were over, and while the offense may have started off slow, the second halves were action-packed. With the rosters looking like people expected from a talent perspective, the XFL standings should be tied in Week 2. Here’s where to watch this weekend’s action.

DC Defenders (1-0) at Vegas Vipers (0-1)

Start time : 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 25

: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 25 TV channel : FX

: FX Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

The DC Defenders and Vegas Vipers get the spotlight as they kick off Week 2’s only XFL game today. After opening the season with a home win, the Defenders head to Cashman Field hoping to go undefeated.

Greg Williams’ defense was ferocious in Week 1, forcing three turnovers and containing the Sea Dragons’ rushing offense all night. On the other hand, the Vipers got off to a hot start against the Arlington Renegades, but folded in the second half. Two pick sixes from the Renegades put Vegas in a hole it could never climb out of.

If Vegas wants its first win of the season, limiting revenue is the priority. DC’s defense is already running on all cylinders to start the season. The more time QB Jordan Taamu has to develop chemistry with his receivers, the better the defenders’ offense will become. Keep an eye out for DC RB Ryquell Armstead as he excels in the backfield and as a receiver.

San Antonio Brahmas (0-1) at Orlando Guardians (0-1)

Start time : 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 26

: 4 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 26 TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

In today’s first of two Sunday XFL games, a pair of scoreless squads try to push their way into the W column. The San Antonio Brahmas travel to Camping World Stadium to take on the Guardians at 4PM ET. The Guardians were thoroughly beaten down in Week 1, a result many people saw coming in the preseason.

On the other hand, San Antonio saw firsthand how different the XFL is from the NFL. Leading by 12 points with less than two minutes left, the Battlehawks scored 15 points to defeat the Brahmas. HC Hines Ward’s coaching career got off to a rocky start, but the experience among his staff should ensure a repeat doesn’t happen.

San Antonio QB Jack Coan and RB Kalen Ballage had some of Week 1’s better performances and should benefit from an easier game against the Guardians in Week 2. Outside the final two minutes, the defense was solid against St. Louis. While it seems clear who should come out of this matchup 1-1, San Antonio were two minutes away from trying to go undefeated.

Arlington Renegades (1-0) at Houston Roughnecks (1-0)

Start time : 7 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 26

: 7 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 26 TV channel : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Live stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Football and Texas is there a better pairing? With three franchises in the Lone Star State, battles between the cities will crop up regularly, with the first coming in Week 2 when the Arlington Renegades take on the Houston Roughnecks.

Week 2’s final XFL game features two squads victorious in Week 1. Houston gained an early lead over the Guardians as their defense choked Orlando’s offense. Arlington faced a much tougher test, battling the Vipers for 60 minutes in a 22-20 win. Both defenses forced multiple turnovers and repeatedly reached the QB.

However, Arlington will need an upgrade to its offensive line in Week 2. While the Renegades were able to put pressure in the opposing backfield, QB Drew Plitt was also sacked three times.

Houston sacked Paxton Lynch and Quinten Dormady seven times, while LB Trent Harris collected four. If Arlington can’t slow down the Roughnecks’ pass rush, Houston will be the Kings of Texas in the XFL, at least until they play the Brahmas in Week 3.