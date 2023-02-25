Minnesota Hockey: The Gophers defensive core shines in a 4-0 shutout victory over Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS The number 1 defensive core of the University of Minnesota Gophers hockey team features two of the best defensemen in the country Minnesota Wildlife prospect Brock Faber and Anaheim ducks prospect Jackson LaCombe. So when someone gets injured, of course, concern is the response.

We got really quiet, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said of the injury LaCombe suffered in the first 10 minutes of Thursday practice before practice started, according to Motzko.

With Faber out of the lineup due to injury during last weekend’s tilt against Penn State, the Gophers responded with a sweep. Well, LaCombe is out this weekend in the final series of the regular season, but the good news, Motzko said, is that he will return sooner than originally expected and will be out for a few weeks.

Then again, the Gophers responded to the absence of one of their top defensemen in a 4-0 shutout victory over the No. 6 ohio state Buckeyes at 3M Arena in Mariucci on Friday night.

Ironically, Minnesota’s defensive core from top to bottom was the cast that set the stage for their sixth win in seven games. The Gophers were solid defensively, allowing just 23 shots in the win. While Justen Close earned his 23-save shutout performance, the Buckeyes had little quality to show in their shot output.

It’s the deepest D-core I’ve ever had or will ever have, Motzko said. It’s not coming back.

That says something. It’s even a reality for the Gophers and why this season is so important. Not only did the Gophers’ backend hold their own defensively, but they took the wheel of a team leading the pack with top offensive talent up front. In his first game back from injury, Faber drove hard to the net and scored five holes of the blue paint on Buckeyes goaltender Jakub Dobes to start scoring at 7:59 of the second period after a give-and-go with Rhett . Pitlick near the right circle.

That was a critical goal for us, Motzko said.

With one game to go and despite two absences, Fabers’ 22 points in the regular season have so far been eight points more than his offensive performance in the 2021/22 season.

He is a great player, Koster said about Faber. (In) big moments he stepped up for us in a big way. I don’t think they stopped him this weekend. He was pretty excited to play.

It was indeed a game-changing moment, as the Gophers couldn’t get the puck past Dobes in the first half of the game, despite three power play opportunities. Although, in fairness, Minnesota produced four shots to the game’s first man advantage. And they weathered the storm after a slow start in the opening minutes of the game.

From then on it was absolute madness. We weren’t talking about Dobes hitting the net off his berths for the fifth time later in the game, after it happened four times in the first period, ultimately resulting in a slight delay to the game. Rather, it was three goals in the space of two minutes and seven seconds.

Mike Koster stepped up offensively with a few goals in LaCombe’s absence. Motzko said Koster’s strong play is not a revelation as his trajectory has been climbing for some time.

Koster ripped the puck past Dobe’s high blocker from the high slot for his first goal of the game with a 5-on-3 man advantage to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead in his 100th career game with 3:46 left at center frame. Logan Cooley, who scored two assists on the night, leads the NCAA in assists with 31 one more than Michigan’s Adam Fantilli. He is fourth overall in NCAA scoring with 46 points, two points ahead of linemate Jimmy Snuggerud

That goal was not enough for Koster, as he scored another on his way to his first four-point performance. But before he did, the Gophers took a 3-0 lead on the power play 37 seconds later when Snuggerud made a one-off pass to the bottom of the left circle from Koster, who again beat Dobes’ blocker side.

It almost felt like a playoff game, Koster said.

Koster double dipped for his second score of the night this time at five-on-five as his shot from the top of the left circle found its way past Dobe’s glove side.

So much energy, I didn’t even know what to do, Koster said about his cell. I was just excited. … I don’t even know if I want to see it to be honest.

Every goal I’ve seen him score this year is the same celly, Cooley joked. You can’t really chirp a guy who had four points tonight.

It went about two seconds into the power play, so the Gophers finished with two power play goals on the night against the nation’s No. 1 penalty-killing team. What led to that success?

I think the most important thing is that we kept it simple, Koster said.

Although Aaron Huglen didn’t score a point, he was particularly noticeable on the third line with Connor Kurth and Rhett Pitlick.

The little behind-the-scenes lull for us is that we started to get some really good play out of that line, Motzko said. Playing at a high level.

Motzko said Huglen’s game is at its peak. In fact, Huglen becomes the Gophers glue man, the one who does all the little things right that sometimes go unnoticed, similar to the Wilds Freddy Gaudreau.

They’ll need his impact again in Saturday night’s regular season finale, where the Gophers will try to keep their foot on the gas heading into the playoffs.

We celebrated for 10 minutes or whatever it was but obviously we have goals that we want to accomplish this year, Koster said of the Gophers claiming the Big Ten regular season title, and I think the most important thing is that we understand that we have to continue to take steps to enter the tournament.