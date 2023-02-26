



GENEVA, Ohio The Illinois men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the SPIRE Institute’s Big Ten Indoor Championships on Saturday, February 25. Senior Olivia Howell won her third consecutive Big Ten Indoor Mile title with a 4:35.48. With this victory today she is now 5x Big Ten Champion. She became only the fourth woman in Illinois history to win three consecutive Indoor Big Ten titles in the same event (Tonja Buford; 55mH 1991-93; Carmel Corbett; pentathlon 1993-95; and Collinus Newsome; shot put 1995-98). The men’s 4x400m relay team senior Jason Thormo red shirt senior Cashiff King freshman Tadeas Placek and senior Robert Williams clocked a new school record of 3:06.24 en route to winning the event. This is the men’s first 4x400m Indoor Big Ten title since 2015. “This weekend is not what we hoped it would be,” said the director of track and field, cross-country and cross-country Petros Kypriano . “We had some individual highlights that cannot go unmentioned. The men’s 4x400m was clearly a big highlight, winning the title and setting a new school record. In the women’s, Olivia showed that she is a consistent force in the Big Ten. Hopefully we can see if she makes the cut for the NCAAs.” The women’s 4x400m relay team of freshmen Madison Hardamon senior Danny Stoughton freshman Ashley Oliver and senior Olivia Howell finished sixth (3:42.97). freshman Viktor Morozov Placed sixth in the triple jump, 15.56m (51-0 3/4). Red shirt senior Cashiff King passed sixth in the 400-meter sprint (47.33). Senior Alex Babington also placed sixth in the high jump, 2.06m (6-9). Graduated student Bret Dennis rounded out Illini’s score with eighth place in the 60 m hurdles (7.84). “Everyone who has scored in the championships will be rewarded as we head into the off-season. I hope the youngsters on this team continue to thrive and come together as a team. We have a lot of work to do. Our qualifiers will try to make some noise making at the NCAAs and getting ready for the outside, which I think we’re a much better team outside. MULTI EVENTS Senior Aiden Ouimet improved his school’s third-best heptathlon to 5,505 points, placing fourth overall today. He took bronze in the pole vault with a 4.60m (15-1) clear. He also set a new personal best in the 60m hurdles (8.20) and the 1000m (2:47.67). freshman Isaac Rice finished his first heptathlon as Illini with 4,812 points, finishing tenth. He finished sixth in his debut in the 1000 meters (2:46.54). TEAM SCORES: Gentlemen: 1.Wisconsin 110

2. Nebraska 103

3. Iowa 98

4. Indiana 79

5. State of Ohio 56.5

6.Michigan 54

7. Penn State 51

8. Purdue 42

9. Michigan State 40.5

10.Rutger 34.5

11.Illinois 32.5 Women: 1.Michigan 109

2. State of Ohio 90

3. Iowa 85.

4.Minnesota 78.5

5. Indiana 68.5

6. Penn state 61.5

7.Wisconsin 57

8. Nebraska 52

9.Rutger 45

10.Illinois 27.5 11. State of Michigan 10

Purdue 10

NEXT ONE Next up for the Illini track and field teams are the NCAA Indoor Championships on Fri-Sat. March 10-11 in Albuquerque, NM COMMENTS Multiple events Aiden Ouimet improved the school's third-best heptathlon to 5,505 points and placed fourth. New PB 60m hurdles (8.20), placed fourth. Placed third in the pole vault, 4.60m (15-1). New personal best in the 1000m (2:47.67).

improved the school’s third-best heptathlon to 5,505 points and placed fourth. Isaac Rice was 10th in the heptathlon with 4,812 points. He placed sixth in his debut in the 1000 meters (2:46.54). Placed a 3.3m (10-10) in first pole vault appearance. Ran a 9.15 in 60mH debut.

was 10th in the heptathlon with 4,812 points.

