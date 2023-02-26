Sports
Cricket fans are right to smoke for not considering Trent Boult for the England series
Stuff
Trent Boult may no longer appear in white.
Fred Woodcock is the national sports editor for Stuff and a former cricket writer
OPINION: As New Zealand’s bowlers were flogged around Bay Oval during England’s first test hammer, many cricket fans were asking the same question they’d been asking a few days beforehand, where the hell is Trent Boult?
It’s the topic that has sparked online cricket fan pages and discussions about cricket water coolers, with the vast majority of punters rightfully asking what the heck is the Black Caps brain trust up to?
New Zealand’s fourth most prolific wicket-taker in Test history was not part of the home side who were hammered in the First Test and now look to salvage a series draw in the Second Test at Wellington.
Brief background, as explained by Stuff cricket writer Ian Anderson: Boult became a free agent last year and did not want to be called up for all forms of international cricket in an increasingly packed schedule, now interspersed with a series of lucrative domestic Twenty20 competitions.
Essentially, he can choose when and who to play for. That also means New Zealand Cricket replaced him in their centrally contracted squad of 20. The Black Caps had to go on without him, with priority being given to players available for each match.
However, if Boult is available and NZC wants to select him, he can still play for New Zealand, as he did at last year’s T20 World Cup, and hopefully will do so this year at the 50-over showpiece. Basically, we watched top events.
This is what it is about; a home test series against England is a highlight in every way. Okay, if the Black Caps were at full strength, you understand why they would overlook Boult. But they weren’t. Kyle Jamieson is out for the series and Matt Henry was missing from the first test due to the birth of his child, but is back for the second.
So instead of going to Boult, they went to home workers Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn. Another journeyman Jacob Duffy also lined up for Boult.
The argument? What message would it send to the likes of Ticker, Kuggeleijn, Duffy et al, who had done all the hard work, if they were overlooked for someone who had essentially run away from the Black Caps?
That argument has received support from former Black Cap Dion Nash, who felt making special allowances for someone like Boult could cause conflict within the squad.
Sorry, this is pro sport, a flagship series, and you don’t get handed test caps just because you rode the hard yards or could get your nose out of joint. You still have to be good enough and better than the other options. The best available players should have been selected for this series, and that means Boult.
The argument of division is questionable. I fail to see how the vast majority of the team would not have welcomed a player of Boults caliber, realizing that this clearly gave them a better chance of winning a Test series.
It is also an entertainment business where fans earn hard-earned cash, whether attending in person or watching on pay TV, and they deserve to see the best New Zealand team possible.
Of course, if it was the Sri Lanka series, or if the Black Caps weren’t underpowered, it’s a perfectly acceptable decision. But these are special circumstances.
As former England great David Gower said, ‘Maybe now is the time to give him a game if he wants it.
Of course it was time. If it’s not the time, when is it? It certainly means we’ll never see Boult play test cricket again.
read more about how Stuff deals with the distinction between opinion and reporting by its journalists.
