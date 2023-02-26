Seth Wallace removed as defendant in Iowa football discrimination lawsuit





Iowa football linebackers coach Seth Wallace has been removed as a defendant in a federal racial discrimination lawsuit 10 months after he was added. Despite no specific claims against him regarding racial prejudice, Wallace’s name was brought into the case in April 2022 by the lawyers of eight black former Hawkeye players seeking damages for what they say was a demeaning and retaliatory culture that was led by head coach Kirk Ferentz and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020. From April:Players attorney talks to Des Moines Register Damario Solomon-Simmons, the player’s lead attorney from Tulsa, told the Des Moines Register last spring that the reason for Wallace’s addition was that he believed one of four confidential personnel reports used in the July 2020 Husch Blackwell investigation produced, related to Wallace. . The attorneys eventually obtained access to the four reports from Ferentz, Doyle, Wallace and Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. On Friday in Iowa District Court in Polk County, Wallace was voluntarily dismissed by Solomon-Simmons and his team with prejudice, meaning Wallace cannot be re-added to the case. The only known public claim against Wallace amid the outcry of dozens of former players in June 2020 was from former defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger, who alleged that Wallace humiliated himself towards him due to a learning disability. Kallenberger is white. Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz and Doyle remain defendants in the case. A jury trial was initially scheduled to begin on March 6, but that was postponed by a February 14 ruling by Judge Helen Adams in light of pending motions in the case. Wallace, 44, has also been Iowa’s assistant defense coordinator since 2017. He and longtime Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker chaired the No. 1 defense at the FBS level for the 2022 season. Jack Campbell, one of the position players who directly coached Wallace, won the 2022 Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

