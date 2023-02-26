Sports
Five have been named to the RI Hockey Hall of Fame
PROVIDENCE The names of five local hockey greats representing the RI Hockey Hall of Fames Class of 2023 were announced Friday night between periods of the Providence Bruins-Charlotte Checkers Hall of Fame Game at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.
Vin Cimini, Founder and President of the Hall of Fame, noted that the five newly elected inductees are among the most accomplished hockey figures our state has produced. This year, we honor two coaching greats and three players whose hockey careers and plays representing our nation have brought great credit to themselves, their families, their schools and their state. With their formal inductions in August, the number of honorees in the hall will reach 45.
The Class of 2023 inductees-elect are:
JOHN HYNES
John Hynes is from Warwick. He played high school hockey at Toll Gate and was a member of the Boston University team that captured the 1995 NCAA title at Providence. Before becoming head coach of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils in 2015, he led Team USA to three medals at IIHF World Championships. John then became head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton affiliate in the AHL, where he won the Louis AR Pieri Memorial Award as the league’s best coach. He is now the head coach of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.
JEFF JILLSON
Jeff is a native of North Smithfield. He earned All-State honors at Mount St. Charles and was a two-time NCAA All-American and Academic All-American at the University of Michigan, where he won numerous awards before being selected in the first round of the 1999 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks. Jeff represented his country as a member of Team USA in three World Championships before his first professional season with the Sharks. During his 11-year pro career, the rugged defenseman adapted in the NHL with the Sharks, Buffalo Sabers and Boston Bruins. He played four seasons in the American Hockey League, including one with our Providence Bruins in 2003.
STEVEN KING
Born and raised in East Greenwich, Steve was a two-time All-Stater at Bishop Hendricken High School before playing at Brown University. He was the New York Rangers first pick in the 1991 NHL Supplemental Draft. The speedy right winger scored more than 250 goals during his career, including three NHL seasons with the Rangers and the Anaheim Mighty Ducks and eight in the AHL, including one with the Providence Bruins, from which he retired just before the 1999 playoffs. and became a key figure as the P-Bruins clinched the Calder Cup championship.
BABE MOUSSEAU
Born in Burrillville, Babe attended high school in his hometown and played on the roster and ice for the legendary Tom Eccleston before attending St. Bonaventure University. Babe took charge of Burrillville’s coaching in 1957. He coached the Broncos for 18 seasons and became a legendary coach in his own right. During that period, his teams never missed the playoffs. They won seven state championships and clinched the state hockey crown in the decades of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. His 1959 Burrillville team was the first RI squad to win a New England interscholastic hockey title. During his tenure, Babe would lead them to four more, tied for most ever.
BILL THAYER
The great Bill Thayer was born and raised in Warwick. A three-time three-sport All-Stater at Aldrich High School, he was one of the top all-around athletes of his generation. In 1943, he became the first Rhode Island resident to play with the RI Reds and then skate in the Boston Olympics. Bill helped lead the RI Scarlets to the 1948 U.S. Amateur title before playing with Team USA at the 1949 World Championships in Europe. Nicknamed Playmaker, he became a respected youth hockey coach after his retirement. Each year since 1965, the Thayer Award has been presented to the assistant leader of the Interscholastic League. In 1970, after his death in a construction accident, the Warwick Municipal Arena was dedicated in his name.
The Enshrinement Celebration & Dinner for the 2023 Class will be held August 19 at Rhodes-on-the-Pawtuxet in Cranston. Tickets are on sale now through the Hall of Fames website RIHHOF.com
