Sports
Cricket world in disbelief over ‘insane’ final-over-drama in WNCL final
Cricket fans and commentators have been left shocked after South Australia produced an all-time choke lose the Women’s National Cricket League final to Tasmania on Saturday night. South Australia needed just four runs of the final with five wickets in hand, but lost all five wickets in staggering scenes.
Sarah Coyte produced an all-ages over, took three wickets and a runout to seal back-to-back WNCL titles for Tasmania. Coyte bowled Annie O’Neil (28 from 20) off the first ball of the over before South Australian skipper Jemma Barsby (28 from 17) punched two balls later.
“DO NOT WANT”: Staggering call for Pat Cummins to resign
‘HARD TO BELIEVE’: Steve Smith in huge twist amid Pat Cummins drama
South Australia were still in the box-seat needing three of three deliveries, but Coyte then ran Amanda-Jade Wellington for one and hit the ball back on the stumps at the non-striker’s end in her follow-up . Coyte then trapped Ella Wilson lbw on the penultimate ball, before Anesu Mushangwe was run out by Elyse Villani on the final pitch after scoring only one run.
Coyte finished 4-30 and was named player of the match for her incredible final. The dramatic scenes capped off a thrilling finale that saw both sides deal with rain delays and have their noses up front in several stages under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.
“It was really bizarre. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten away in one game (before rain) that many times,” said Coyte. “Easily the best game I’ve been a part of. The ebb and flow. You can’t even replicate a game like that.
Coyte said she was calm at the start of the finale and admitted that her reflex runout was actually an accident. “I actually didn’t mean to hit it on the stumps. I just wanted to stop it,” she said.
“It’s a constant joke that I don’t finish my own bowling. It’s lucky I even got a touch with it.”
Tasmania are only the second team in WNCL history to win back-to-back titles, leaving South Australia runners-up for the second year in a row. “It’s pretty raw. It was an incredible finish,” said Barsby.
“Unfortunately we couldn’t cross the line. We have to come back bigger and better next year.”
Cricket world in disbelief over crazy WNCL final
Villani had previously led Tasmania to 264 from their 50 overs, scoring a brilliant 110 from 126 balls. It was her third century in her past four innings.
Villani also hit 111 not out in last season’s final to help her side secure a first-ever WNCL title. She shared a crucial 139-run tie with Naomi Stalenberg (75 for 89) after the pair came together at 3-105 in the 21st over.
The South Australia chase was marred by a number of delays due to rain, with Courtney Webb making an impressive 83. Her exit in the 42nd over left South Australia at 5-185, before Barsby and O’Neil dragged them back into the game.
South Australia were ahead of DLS as the covers came back on with six overs to go. When play resumed they needed 23 of the last 18 balls under the adjusted goal.
Unfortunately, they fell short by two runs, leaving cricket fans and commentators stunned. Social media lit up during the frenzied finale, with many praising Coyte for her heroics and many more criticizing South Australia’s capitulation.
with AAP
click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-world-in-disbelief-over-insane-final-over-drama-in-wncl-final-201923972.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 184 arrested because of the collapse of the building in Turkey
- Warroad defeats Orono, repeats as Class 1A Girls’ Hockey Champion
- iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) Revealed: Thin Bezels on a Thick Titanium Frame
- Men’s tennis wins third straight; Lions Defeat W&J
- Xiaomi’s 13 Pro flagship has a 1-inch sensor
- Ex-CIA officer says Putin can win war if he thinks so
- What’s going on with the Notre Dame Football Program?
- The Dutch gas field that caused the earthquakes earned the major oil companies billions
- Goa man forced to apologize, sings ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ for supporting Pakistan cricket team
- Limiting Social Media Improves Body Image in Teens and Young People: A Shot
- Viruses in Cambodian avian influenza cases identified as unique clade
- A&T Women’s Golf returns to action