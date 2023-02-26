Cricket world in disbelief over ‘insane’ final-over-drama in WNCL final

Tasmania defeated South Australia in a wild final of the Women’s National Cricket League. Image: Getty

Cricket fans and commentators have been left shocked after South Australia produced an all-time choke lose the Women’s National Cricket League final to Tasmania on Saturday night. South Australia needed just four runs of the final with five wickets in hand, but lost all five wickets in staggering scenes.

Sarah Coyte produced an all-ages over, took three wickets and a runout to seal back-to-back WNCL titles for Tasmania. Coyte bowled Annie O’Neil (28 from 20) off the first ball of the over before South Australian skipper Jemma Barsby (28 from 17) punched two balls later.

South Australia were still in the box-seat needing three of three deliveries, but Coyte then ran Amanda-Jade Wellington for one and hit the ball back on the stumps at the non-striker’s end in her follow-up . Coyte then trapped Ella Wilson lbw on the penultimate ball, before Anesu Mushangwe was run out by Elyse Villani on the final pitch after scoring only one run.

Coyte finished 4-30 and was named player of the match for her incredible final. The dramatic scenes capped off a thrilling finale that saw both sides deal with rain delays and have their noses up front in several stages under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.

“It was really bizarre. I don’t think I’ve ever gotten away in one game (before rain) that many times,” said Coyte. “Easily the best game I’ve been a part of. The ebb and flow. You can’t even replicate a game like that.

Coyte said she was calm at the start of the finale and admitted that her reflex runout was actually an accident. “I actually didn’t mean to hit it on the stumps. I just wanted to stop it,” she said.

Elyse Villani and Maisy Gibson celebrate Tasmania’s victory over South Australia in the WNCL final. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

“It’s a constant joke that I don’t finish my own bowling. It’s lucky I even got a touch with it.”

Tasmania are only the second team in WNCL history to win back-to-back titles, leaving South Australia runners-up for the second year in a row. “It’s pretty raw. It was an incredible finish,” said Barsby.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t cross the line. We have to come back bigger and better next year.”

Villani had previously led Tasmania to 264 from their 50 overs, scoring a brilliant 110 from 126 balls. It was her third century in her past four innings.

Villani also hit 111 not out in last season’s final to help her side secure a first-ever WNCL title. She shared a crucial 139-run tie with Naomi Stalenberg (75 for 89) after the pair came together at 3-105 in the 21st over.

Tasmanian players celebrate after winning the WNCL final. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)

The South Australia chase was marred by a number of delays due to rain, with Courtney Webb making an impressive 83. Her exit in the 42nd over left South Australia at 5-185, before Barsby and O’Neil dragged them back into the game.

South Australia were ahead of DLS as the covers came back on with six overs to go. When play resumed they needed 23 of the last 18 balls under the adjusted goal.

Unfortunately, they fell short by two runs, leaving cricket fans and commentators stunned. Social media lit up during the frenzied finale, with many praising Coyte for her heroics and many more criticizing South Australia’s capitulation.

with AAP

