Phil Steele predicts the AP college football top 10 preseason. Where is the state of Ohio?

Phil Steele is one of the most respected college football analysts in the world, and if you’re like me, you’re eagerly awaiting his preseason magazine to hit the shelves. We still have a few months before that happens, but until then, Steele has given us an early insight into his pre-season AP top 10 prediction in college football for 2023.

And before you just sneeze at another prediction from another national writer, remember that Steele did a very good job of predicting what these rankings will look like. In fact, he’s made the top 10 well in eight of those years for the past 14 years.

That’s all while projecting this six months in advance. All told, Steele correctly predicted 134 of 140 teams in the preseason AP Top 10 during that time, so we’d say he’s got a pretty good handle on things.

Here’s how the top 10 breaks down according to Steele heading into this fall.

Notre Dame Fighting Irishmen

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered a D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

November 27, 2021; Stanford, California; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defense Coordinator Marcus Freeman is sidelined during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 18 (9-4)

Breaking it down

Notre ladies defense should be one of the best in the country, but offense will have to be better in Year 2 under Marcus Freeman. Enter Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman in the quarterback spot to get things going on that side of the ball.

USC Trojans

January 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley chats with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 12 (11-3)

Breaking it down

Heisman winner Caleb Williams and his fingernail posts return for 2023, so the onslaught should be explosive again under Lincoln Riley. However, the real question is whether the USC defense can stop teams at a much better clip than last season.

Story continues

Clemson Tigers

December 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Rich Story-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 13 (11-3)

Breaking it down

You have to wonder where Clemson would have been if Cade Klubnik had been installed as the starting quarterback earlier this year. He is the man in 2023, but there is still not as much talent in this squad as in recent years. There may be enough in the ACC.

Seminoles of the state of Florida

December 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck – USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 11 (10-3)

Breaking it down

After several years of underperforming, Mike Norvell seems to have the Seminoles on the right track. Was it just a one-year turnaround, or is there staying power this time around?

LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to officials during the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 16 (10-4)

Breaking it down

There’s a ton of talent stored on the roster in Baton Rouge, but Alabama likely to become a problem in a recovery year. Still, if LSU can get more consistency from game to game, the Tigers will be dangerous and in the mix for the SEC.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons why Penn State could get Ohio State into trouble

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin screams during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Final AP poll from last year, ranking and record

No. 7 (11-2)

Breaking it down

Penn state replaces starting quarterback Sean Clifford, but Drew Allar has the ability to make the offense buzz with the guns around him. The defense should be one of the best in America, but the Nittany Lions will face Ohio State and Michigan again in the East Division of the Big Ten.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy (9) runs the offense against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 3 (13-1)

Breaking it down

Michigan is going to be one of the most experienced and talented teams in the country, but it all comes down to the matchups with Penn State and Ohio State in the Big Ten. From there, it’s about whether the Wolverines can actually win a game in the postseason. Are College Football Playoff or bust in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State Buckeyes

December 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Semifinals of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns – The Columbus Dispatch

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 4 (11-2)

Breaking it down

Ohio State will have to replace Heisman finalist CJ Stroud, but there are options, starting with former five-star prospect Kyle McCord to rip the ball down the field in Ryan Days offense. The defense should be much better with a lot of guys back in the Jim Knowles schedule. A recapture of the Big Ten and a national championship is the goal for OSU.

Alabama crimson tide

October 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 5 (11-2)

Breaking it down

It was unusual for the Crimson Tide last year, but watch for the universe to correct itself this season. Alabama most likely has the most talent of any selection in college football, and if Saban can find a quarterback who can rev the engine to replace Bryce Young, Bama will be rolling again.

Georgian bulldogs

Kirby Smart’s Comments on Ohio State and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart reacts after Georgia’s first touchdown during the first half of the SEC Championship NCAA college football game between LSU and Georgia in Atlanta on Saturday, December 3, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Last year’s final standings and record

No. 1 (15-0)

Breaking it down

The two-time defending champion, Georgia has things cooking under head coach Kirby Smart. Stetson Bennett moves on, so it’s always unknown how a new starting quarterback should handle, but the program is loaded across the board, has a fairly straight-forward schedule for SEC standards, and should once again try to do special things.

NEXT Our breakdown

Our response and breakdown of the three Big Ten teams

Everything Kirby Smart Said About Ohio State At Peach Bowl Media Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart pose for a photo with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl trophy after the on December 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. #4 Ohio State will face #1 Georgia in the 2022 Semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paul Abell/Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

What we have to say

I’m honestly a little surprised that Ohio State ranks that high considering it lost one of the best quarterbacks and best offensive tackles in the country, and both position groups are undergoing some serious rebuilding, but Phil Steele needs to have more faith in Ryan Day to CJ to replace Stroud than me. That talent is still there, so OSU could put that all back together.

Breathing right down the back of the Buckeyes are the defending Big Ten champions, Michigan Wolverines, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan being behind Ohio State is a bit surprising since it brings back such a large percentage of its production, including JJ McCarthy at quarterback and Blake Corum at running back. That’s not even taking into account the fact that Michigan has held the Buckeyes with relative ease over the past two seasons.

Penn State being in the top five is a bit surprising as it always seems to be the bridesmaid but never the bride in the Big Ten. I understand that there are high hopes for Drew Allar, the former five-star quarterback, to take this program to the next level, but anyone watching James Franklin’s clock management probably understands why this is humorous.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page at Facebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinions. To follow Josh Keatley on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire