Barbora Krejcikova stuns Iga Swiatek in straight sets to claim Dubai Tennis Championships title





Barbora Krejcikova produced a stunning strike from world No. 1 Iga Swiatek to take the Dubai Tennis Championships title in straight sets. It was only her first sixth career WTA title, but turned it into a two match winning streak against Swiatek. The Czech had also beaten Swiatek in the final of the Ostrava Open last October, and the victory in Dubai takes her to a 2-2 career record against her. The world’s top ranked singles player reached the Saturday decider with a 6-4 6-2 victory on Friday. WTA Dubai Swiatek flips Gauff in Dubai to secure a spot in the final, against either Pegula or Krejcikova YESTERDAY AT 3:06 PM Krejcikova reached the final in a tough way, winning three sets to beat Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-1 5-7 6-0. Pegula, number 2 in the world, was not Krejcikova’s only high-profile victim. She also had Belarusian No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 8 Daria Kasatkina. Krejcikova started well as she broke Swiatek in the opening game of the game and kept up the pressure to go 3-1 clear. Swiatek held on and broke for herself to make it 3-3 despite struggling on her first serve. However, her Czech opponent didn’t go away and gradually took control as Swiatek faded. Krejcikova broke Swiatek twice in a row as she took the first set. The Czech had a 15 match winning streak as he won the first set. This did not bode well for her Polish opponent who was also busy. Krejcikova and Siniakova hold the trophy after dominating the women’s doubles To make matters worse, Swiatek received a time violation in the break between sets. The world number 1 protested that she had only been warned shortly before exceeding the maximum time, but the violation stood. Despite the off-court problem, Swiatek came through the opening game of the second set. Krejcikova saved the break point in the next game to hold the set and level it. She took the next two games and a crucial moment came with Swiatek trailing 4-2 in the second and facing a break point. A fantastic rally ensued and Krejcikova got the winner, but Swiatek challenged. The short-lived review seemed to last forever, but showed that the ball was indeed in it and that Krejcikova was just one game away from the title. The final game was almost a procession for Krejcikova, with Swiatek taking just one point as the Czech served out the game, set, match and championship. In her court interview, Krejcikova gave kudos to her vanquished opponent. She said, “I really have to admire Iga for what she has done and what she does. I have so much respect for her. She is a great inspiration to me. She motivates me every day.” After an incredible week of work, Krejcikova will now rise from No. 30 in the world to No. 16 from next Monday. WTA Dubai Swiatek storms into Dubai in the last 16, defeating Garcia and Sakkari 21/02/2023 AT 5:11 PM WTA Doha Swiatek sails past Pegula to clinch second consecutive WTA Doha title in style 18/02/2023 AT 7:53 PM

