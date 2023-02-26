Men’s hockey takes care of Air Force, 3-1





Next game: Air Force 25-02-2023 | 5:05 PM February 25 (Sat) / 5:05 PM Air Force History ROCHESTER, NY RIT Sophomore Ahead Tanner Andreas scored a career-high three points on two goals and an assist in a 3-1 Atlantic Hockey victory on a visiting Air Force Friday. HOW IT HAPPENED RIT converted a power play attempt with 11:50 left in the first period. Senior defender Gianfranco Cassaro shot a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle through traffic on a feed from Andrew.

shot a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle through traffic on a feed from Andrew. Air Force tied the score four minutes later after creating a 3-to-1 break from a long exhaust pass deep in the Tiger zone. Bennett Norlin took a feed from Ty Pochipinski in the slot, beating Tiger sophomore goaltender Tommy Scarfone to the left post with 7:40 on the clock.

to the left post with 7:40 on the clock. The Tigers retook a 2-1 lead after Wilkie intercepted a cleanup attempt behind the Falcon goal. Wilkie circled all the way around the right post in the high slot and dropped a pass to a wide open Andrew for a finish in the left post at 4:47 of the second period.

Andrew put the game away at 9:05 of the third period, skating a puck behind the Falcon net and making his way to the right post to ram a puck past Air Force goaltender Maiszon Balboa. GAME NOTES Andrew recorded his first career multi-point game and now has 20 career points on nine goals and 11 assists.

Cassaro scored his eleventh goal of the season, including his fifth power play score.

Wilkie added two assists to increase his team-leading point total to 37 points (13 goals, 24 assists).

Scarfone made 30 total saves for his 12th game this season of at least 30 stops as he improved to 19-9-1. PLAYOFF UPDATE Already locked in the best series for next month’s Atlantic Hockey Tournament, RIT will receive the eighth seed in a best-of-three quarterfinal series in two weeks (March 3-5). The loser of tomorrow’s game between hosts Niagara and Mercyhurst will finish as the eighth seed. WHAT’S NEXT

RIT will host Air Force in the regular season finale on Saturday (Feb. 25) at 5:05 p.m. Eight Tigers will be honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.

