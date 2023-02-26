Dr. Lucas wins three gold medals at Masters Games





Umayanga Mihiran of Vidyarathane University College Boxing Club, Horana and LIN Malshani of Air Force were named the most… With nothing special to brag about, Ananda College and Nalanda College are poised to move into their 93rd Battle of the Maroons… Havelocks is a club steeped in tradition and camaraderie making it a family center with nearly a century of history that… Old Mahindians defeated Old Richmondites in both Over-50 and Over-50 Intermediates at their inaugural Brotherhood-Beyond-the-Boundary… Sri Lanka is in contention at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix starting today in Dubai, which will see more than 650 athletes from 67… Sri Lanka will never be able to win a Rugby World Cup, but the William Webb Ellis trophy won at the expense of… Sri Lanka’s girls’ tennis team did well, coming out victorious by beating Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the final and qualifying for the… The 60th Battle of the Brothers cricket encounter between Isipathana College and Thurstan College ended in a tame draw on… With only three days to go before departing for a decisive tour of New Zealand, the Sri Lankan cricketers were subjected to… The victorious Kandy SC team consisted of Kaveesha Amarasekara, Damian Ratwatte, Apporwa Wijesinghe, Asiri Seneviratne, Damith. England’s leading wicket-taker James Anderson has returned to the top of the International Cricket Councils Test bowling… Fairfirst Insurance has come forward as a sponsor of the Mercantile Cricket Associations (MCA) F Division Tournament for the… Teenager Saajida Razick is one of Sri Lanka’s up-and-coming female tennis players who attended Bishops College and the… Dr. Gerard Nimal Lucas won three gold medals and an equal number of silver medals in the table tennis event at the New… Attractive cash prizes will be offered to the winners of the Air Force Cycling Sawariya to be held from March 2 to 4 as the… Van Dijk has represented the Netherlands at under-19 and under-21 levels. He made his senior international debut for the… The 93rd edition of the annual cricket match between Ananda College and Nalanda College called Battle of the Maroons will… Colombo International Container Terminals (CICT) has won the 2023 cricket Sixes tournament organized by the Ceylon Association… Spikers from France dominated the action-packed World Military Beach Volleyball Championship by winning the men’s and women’s championships.

