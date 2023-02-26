Tasmania beat South Australia to win back-to-back Women’s National Cricket League titles





Sarah Coyte took three wickets and conjured a run-out in an age-old final to help Tasmania clinch back-to-back WNCL titles with a one-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.

Tasmania have become the second team to achieve back-to-back WNCL titles

SarahCoyte was named player of the match after finishing 4-30 Tasmania’s Elyse Villani scored 110 off 126 balls and led the batting attack South Australia needed four runs from their last six deliveries with five wickets in hand, under an adjusted target at Bellerive Ovalon on Saturday evening. Enter Coyte, who bowled Annie O’Neil (28 of 20) from ball one before punching South Australian skipper Jemma Barsby (28 of 17) two balls later. South Australia were still in the box-seat, needing three runs from three deliveries, when Coyte outplayed Amanda-Jade Wellington (1) and hit the ball on the stumps in her follow-on. Coyte, who finished 4-30 and was named player of the game, then trapped Ella Wilson lbw on the penultimate ball. South Australia needed three runs on the final pitch, but could only score one. The dramatic finale trumped a thrilling finale in which both sides navigated rain delays and had their noses up front in several stages under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) system. Tasmania became only the second team to secure back-to-back WNCL titles, leaving South Australia runners-up for the second year in a row. A smoking hot Elyse Villani had previously led Tasmania to 264 from their 50 overs with 110 off 126 balls, her third century in her past four innings. Villani also hit an undefeated 111 in last season’s decider to help her side secure a maiden WNCL title. She shared a crucial 139-run tie with Naomi Stalenberg (75 for 89) after the pair came together at 3-105 in the 21st over. The covers went on and off during the South Australia chase, which was topped off with an impressive 83 from the younger Courtney Webb. Webb’s exit in the 42nd over left South Australia at 5-185, before Barsby and O’Neil combined to drag their team back into the game. South Australia were ahead of DLS as the covers went back on with six overs to go. But they were removed again, leaving the final three-over scenario. Tasmania had previously begged for some runs, with Villani’s departure leading to a 7-20 collapse as they were bowled out with exactly 50 overs. MONKEY

