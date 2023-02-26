No. 10 men’s hockey falls to Wisconsin on Senior Night, 2-1





Next game: at Ohio State University 3/3/2023 | 19:00 March 03 (Fri) / 7pm bee University of Ohio History UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Senior Connor McMenamin (Collegeville, Pa.) recorded its lone Nittany Lion goal as 10th-seeded Penn State dropped a 2-1 decision to Wisconsin in Saturday night’s Big Ten Conference action at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions finish the regular season 20-13-1 overall and 10-13-1-0-3-0 in Big Ten play with the loss, as the Badgers improve to 13-21-0 on the year and 6-18 – 0-0-0-0 in conference action. Heading into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament next weekend, Penn State may travel to Michigan State, Notre Dame or Ohio State pending the outcome of the Notre Dame vs. Michigan Saturday night. If the Irish lose outright, the Nittany Lions travel to Michigan State, if Notre Dame wins, Penn State travels to South Bend, and if Notre Dame wins in overtime, Columbus is the destination for the best-of-three series next weekend . HOW IT HAPPENED Wisconsin opened the score in this one, taking advantage of a power play as Carson Bantle found Corson Ceulemans on the back door for the 1-0 lead at 12:33 of the first period.

The Nittany Lions tied the score at midfield as a senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) shocked the far wing and made a cross-ice pass to McMenamin and he hit the gaping net for the 1-1 score at 11:03.

(Penfield, NY) shocked the far wing and made a cross-ice pass to McMenamin and he hit the gaping net for the 1-1 score at 11:03. The Badgers regained the lead early in the third period when Mathieu De St. Phalle snuck a shortside over the Penn State junior goaltender’s right shoulder Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) for the 2-1 score at 6:19. GOAL Souliere drops to 17-12-1 after making 20 saves in the loss, while his counterpart, Kyle McClellan, goes to 3-5-0 this year after stopping 47 of 48 shots in the win. COMMENTS Penn State had the impressive 48-22 lead in shots on target, including an impressive 22-4 in the third period, but went 0-for-4 on the man advantage including a pair of big penalties on the Badgers. Wisconsin finished 1-for-2 on the power play.

Saturday night’s crowd of 6,557 spectators is the third largest in Pegula Ice Arena history and the third largest this season.

Wisconsin breaks a six-game losing skid against Penn State as the all-time series now stands at 27-19-3 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The opening goal for the Badgers was only the 11th time in 34 games this season that the Nittany Lions failed to score first, Wisconsin now accounting for two of those games. Penn State is now 4-7-0 in such games after the loss. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

