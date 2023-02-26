“His legs are ready”, “It’s in slow motion” – Liverpool fans beat “terribly” 0-0 – Liverpool FC

Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace left supporters once again frustrated with the way they played.

The Reds were aiming for a third successive Premier League win, not to mention recovering from their humiliation at Real Madrid.

However, a terrible 45th minute opening saw the odds come at a premium, with a complete lack of quality and desire shown by Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar early in the second half, but play continued to be terrible and both teams had to settle for a point – and that’s certainly two losses for the Reds.

Understandably, after the final whistle, there was little positivity on social media.

Many were stunned by how lifeless Liverpool’s performance was…

The body language of these players is so off. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 25, 2023

So bad it’s unreal. That was a terrible game of football. The only thing that goes up every week is the number of players we need #LFC — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) February 25, 2023

Consider becoming an avid follower of table tennis at this rate. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 25, 2023

That should just go down in the books as a 0-0 defeat for both parties. Terrible football game. —Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 25, 2023

“The way we played it was a point won, very poor”

– Dean Whitlock on Facebook

Miserable. Nothing else to say. I’ll be gone before my sanity catches up with this highly forgettable game.

– Golden Gerard in the This Is Anfield comments

Not even arsed that we dropped points, just glad it’s over. — Barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 25, 2023

The decline is just something else. — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) February 25, 2023

Must win, given the form Palace were in. Terrible game. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 25, 2023

The midfielders in particular were criticized…

I hope this is the last time we see Keita in a Liverpool shirt, and it was long overdue. — Rebecca (@rebekkarnold) February 25, 2023

Keita, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Ox should all be sold in the summer — Liam (@LiamAubLFC) February 25, 2023

Think Klopp returning to his two captains when they are well past their sell by date sums it all up. Sentimentality led to stagnation and we had a hard time. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 25, 2023

“All Hendo does is pass backwards or sideways… can’t even run these days. Fab is also a waste.”

– Dennis Krishan on Facebook

“Even if Fabinho falls down, it’s in slow motion now!”

– schizophrenic subjects in the This Is Anfield comments

In the best way possible if Fabinho was a racehorse they would have made a wall of people around him and have now done the honorable his race is done his legs are done — Danny Corcoran (@soccer_danny) February 25, 2023

This Henderson performance will go down in the archives of terrible all-timers, he couldn’t keep up with a beach ball tonight. — Rebecca (@rebekkarnold) February 25, 2023

Forcing people to watch Fabinhos 22/23 individual season should be a form of torture — #DarwinDay (@TheImmortalKop) February 25, 2023

It’s another big hit for the Reds’ top four…

That’s not a point won, that’s two points lost. We will never make the top four if we don’t win these kinds of games #CRYLIV — Kenny (@_KennyLFC_) February 25, 2023

Regardless of whether we make the top four or not, this team desperately needs serious investment in the summer. Not having CL is not an excuse. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 25, 2023

“I just have to write off this season I’m afraid and hopefully a nice summer is coming. If not, the club is in big trouble.”

– Michael Frediani on Facebook

“Does anyone here really believe we can reach the top 4 in the League with this team and this manager?”

– Alex S in the This Is Anfield comments

Shit about the field! Pathetic performance for a team that goes for the top 4. No urgency, slow sideways passes. This team is done! The less said about Trent the better, seemed disinterested. #CRYLIV #LFC — Hundreds (@SajadIqballLFC) February 25, 2023