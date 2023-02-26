



Live results Full calendar of events Saturday Sunday Hanover, NH – The Princeton women’s track and field team had a strong start to day one of the 2023 Indoor Ivy League Heptagonal Championships, finishing the day with two Tigers taking first place, championship honours. The competitiveness was felt throughout the atmosphere of the Dartmouth, Leverone Field House as the Ivy League’s top athletes showed off their talents for a fierce first day of competition. The early years in the field portion of today’s events ended the day with major Princeton performances. In the long jump, freshman year Alexandra Kelly was crowned Ivy League champion thanks to her jump of 5.95 m. Kelly jumped this feat on her fifth attempt to secure the first place win. Georgia Scot also earned points for Princeton thanks to a performance of 5.83 m that put her in fourth place. Tessa Mudd also ended the day as Ivy League champions with a first-place finish in the pole vault. Mudd’s impressive result of 4.17m was a meet record that gave the Tiger women their second first place finish of the day. S. J. Cohen and Ella Rubenshtein to earn more Tiger points. Cohen took fifth place with a result of 3.92 m and Rubenshtein was sixth with her result of 3.82 m. Siniru Iheoma represented Princeton in the shot put, earning himself a second-place finish to earn points for the Tigers with an impressive 15.22m. The women’s 3000 m saw a competitive showing from the Ivy League distance runners. In a thrilling race to the last laps, Abby Loveys And India weir both managed to finish within the top five. Loveys finished in third place in 9:37.85 and Weir was fourth in 9:40.91 Loveys and Weir were the only Tigers to participate in the event and represented Princeton well with two strong finishes. Julia Youth achieved a sixth place and a new PR in the Women’s Pentaathlon, with a total of 3259 points. She completed the 60 m hurdles in 9.82 seconds, the high jump with a score of 1.57 m, the shot put with a score of 11.64 m, the long jump with a distance of 5.21 m and the 800 m in 2 :41.28. Day two qualifiers In the 60 meter hurdles, Ariana Smith And Lily Parris will compete in Sunday’s final. Smith finished with a score of 8.50, placing second and tying the all-time Princeton achievement. Parris’ grade of 8.64 earned her eighth place and a spot in tomorrow’s final. Ariana Smith will also represent the Tigers in the 400m after finishing fourth in 56.36. Maggie Liebisch and Lexi Allen will compete in the final of the Mile race on Sunday. Liebich took second place with a finish of 4:48.52, and Lexi Allen came in fifth at 4:50.79. On Sunday, two Tigers will compete against each other in the 60-meter final. Brianna Mponzi 7.55 finish not only takes her to the finals, but also sets the new, all-time Princeton performance. Olivia hey will also compete in the final, thanks to her 7.66 finish of Saturday’s race. Women’s 1000 meters Mena Scatchard And Morgan Monsmith qualified for the day 2 finals. Scatchard took fifth place with a finish of 2:52.66 and Monesmith was seventh with a time of 2:53.60. Three Tigers advance to the 200m final. India groaned came fourth at 24.94, Brianna Mponzi was sixth on 25.02, and Adelaide Asante was seventh on 25.06. The Princeton women finished the day with 45.5 points as a team and currently rank second with 5 of 20 events completed. The Tigers will look to crown more champions during Sunday’s events and continue to show their strength, unity and depth as a team on Day 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/2/25/womens-track-and-field-finishes-day-one-of-indoor-heps-with-two-ivy-champion.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos