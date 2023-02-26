Cricket NZ openers survive as England force second test follow-up | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway survived 19 overs to push the hosts to 40 without a loss in their second innings at lunchtime on day three of Sunday’s second test after England forced the follow-on. Latham was 27 not out, with Conway on 13, and New Zealand needed 186 points to beat England into the Basin Reserve again. England bowled New Zealand out for 209 midway through the first session in reply to the tourists who had declared a total of 435 for eight in the first innings. With New Zealand falling 27 points short of avoiding the follow-on, England captain Ben Stokes did not hesitate to send the Black Caps back to bat on an overcast morning. Latham and Conway got lucky at times as the new ball beat their bats, but they batted with commendable caution and saw opening spells from the pace duo James Anderson and Ollie Robinson. New Zealand started the day with 138 for seven in their first innings and still needed 98 runs to avoid the follow-on. They had a brief hope of mowing down the goal when tailender captain Tim Southee hit six while wicket-keeper Tom Blundell played a steady hand. Southee crushed spinner Jack Leach for three sixes in an over, the second made his fifty from 39 deliveries and sent the ball onto the scaffold behind the fence at long-on. Robinson received the same treatment as Southee hooked him for six over a deep back square leg in the next over. On 71, Southee hit Stuart Broad from top to the fine leg, but Leach spilled the catch just short of the rope. Leach’s scare only lasted one ball, however, when Southee sent another top edge straight up from Stuart Broad’s bowling, allowing Zak Crawley to seize the midwicket opportunity. Southee’s dismissal for 73 broke an excellent 98-run partnership with Blundell and the game turned quickly. Blundell hit Broad straight to Leach at the halfway point to be 38 out before the England paceman ended the innings by dismissing a slaving Matt Henry for six. Broad finished with innings figures of 4-61, with Anderson (3-37) and Leach (3-80) claiming three wickets each. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Ken Ferris)

