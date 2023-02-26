Mizzou Football Recruiting: 3 star TE Whit Hafer starting 24 class





#Chase2Dre4ms? That is something! But whatever we think of the 2024 recruiting hashtag, it indicates good news for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff, the class itself is underway. In the midst of Mizzou’s domination of Georgia on the hardwood, Drinkwitz decided to bring in some news by sending out his first 24 bat signal. It didn’t take long to learn that for the second consecutive year, an in-state tight end is the first to join the program. Seventeen minutes after Drinks teased, Joplin tight end Whit Hafer announced he would be the Tigers first commit of the class. white (I learned it thanks to Gabe DeArmond) is a true son by birth, son of former Mizzou Basketball alumnus Jeff Hafer. Now he gets the chance to carve his own path in CoMo. residence: Joplin, Mo. Secondary school: Joplin Position: THE Ht/Wt: 67, 230 lbs Ranking Rivals: 5.5, 3 stars 247Composite ranking: N/A Total announced offers: Four Offers to note: Kansas, Kansas State, UNLV A tight end of high school with blocking highlights? I’m for it. Hafer’s greatest asset at this point has to be his physicality. At 67 and 230 pounds, the rising senior is basically an extra lineman for Joplin High School at this point… albeit one that also has some nice hops and steady hands. He’s a willing blocker, which will be needed in Drinkwitz’s offense, but to really excel as a pass catcher he’ll probably need to gain some speed. But given Mizzous’ issues at stake, you’ll never say no to a willing blocker with a few extra tools in his bag. Welcome White! Here are many more potential customers to join you! MIZ! Mizzou 2024 Pledge List Pos Recruit name residence Commitment date rivals rate Rank of rivals 247 rate 247 rank Ht wt Pos Recruit name residence Commitment date rivals rate Rank of rivals 247 rate 247 rank Ht wt THE Whit Hafer Joplin, MO 25-02-2023 3 stars 5.5 N/A 0 6’7 230 5.50 0.0000

