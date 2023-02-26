Can Ike Hilliard return to the Gators as a coach?





Florida football is still looking for their new wide receiver coach with the departure of Keary Colbert to the NFL. We’ve already talked about Jeff Scott’s possible fit in Gainesville, so now let’s look at another name in the running. Former Gator WR Ike Hilliard could potentially return to Gainesville to become UF’s new wideout coach. For those who watched him during his days at UF, I don’t need to remind you how much of a game changer he was. But for the younger Gator fans like myself, here’s a recap of Ike’s dominance. During his career, he caught a total of 126 passes for 2,214 yards, including a 1,000-yard season in 1995. He also caught 29 touchdowns over his three years, 15 of them in his sensational ’95 season. As a coach he has been to many different organizations. He was in the NFL as a receiver coach from 2011-2021, with the Dolphins, then-Redskins, the Bills and the Steelers. His last stop was with the Auburn Tigers, where he was also the wide receiver coach and interim Co-OC last season. Now we may see Ike return to Gainesville and assume the familiar role of wide receiver coach for the Gators. Hilliard would be a good fit for Florida for a number of reasons. The first is his clear connection to the university and the respect his name has on campus. For recruits coming in, watching a legendary receiver and respected WR coach at his alma mater as they make their decisions can be very appealing. We also know that Ike can do this work at a high level. You won’t make it to a decade in the NFL if you don’t do your job incredibly well. The Gators could benefit a lot from Ike on the staff. Florida hasn’t had an elite receiver with NFL capabilities since Kadarius Toney left a few years ago, and Hilliard could come and restore the culture of elite wideouts in the orange and blue. Stay up to date with Florida football at Hail Florida Hail.

