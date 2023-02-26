Huskies take second at Big East Championship





Results East Meadow, NY The University of Connecticut swim and dive team went on a competitive run at the Big East Championship, trailing the repeat champion, Villanova. The win marks ten consecutive wins for the Wildcats, a team that held a moderate lead through all four days of competition. The Huskies earned the second-place finish after a pair of close finishes with Georgetown, falling behind the Hoyas by just 21 points after the second day of play. Several strong performances helped the Huskies move forward on Saturday. Juliet Piso received a gold for her 1 meter dive and got the Huskies off to a great start. Niamh Hofland set the tone for the swimmers and started the day with a 2ndplace finish in the 1650 meter freestyle. This was soon followed by another 2ndplace finish, this time coming from Robin Edwards in the 200-meter backstroke. The Huskies would go on with a positive placement all the way through Kayla Mendonca , Maggie Donlevy , Angela Gambardella , Kira Liesinger and Lexi Martino earned 3ed4e3ed5eand 5erespectively. In addition to race placements, the team has also received some individual awards. Freshman Husky Head Diving Coach David McKown was awarded Big East Women’s Dive Coach of the Year. Juliet Piso was recognized as the Big East Women’s Most Outstanding Diver. Next one the Huskies return to campus to prepare for upcoming post-season events.

