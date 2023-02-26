South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail Bowls fastest delivery in women’s cricket





The South African women’s team defeated 2009 champions England on Friday to confirm a place in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against Australia. For the first time in the history of South African cricket, the country is playing a final match of an ICC tournament. The semi-final of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup between South Africa and England went to the extreme, thanks to the swift substitutions of pacemakers Shabnim Ismail (3/27) and Ayabonga Khaka (4/29), who shared seven wickets between to ensuring South Africa stun England by six runs go into their first Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday. Meanwhile, 34-year-old South African pacer Shabnim Ismail not only took three wickets but also entered her name in record books by bowling the fastest ball in women’s cricket. Ismail threw a pitch at 80 miles per hour, or 128 km per hour, in the game against England in Cape Town. The statistic was also shown on television, which was also pointed out by fans on Twitter, who praised the veteran bowler for reaching the mega-milestone. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed by the ICC that Shabnim bowling is the fastest pitch in women’s cricket. #ENGvSA – Shabnim Ismail threw the fastest ball in ICC WT20 WC 2023 yesterday which is 127.4 KMPH. So, who is the fastest bowler in women’s cricket? Can someone answer this?

..#AUSvSA #South Africa #PSL2023 #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/iUK5mJoDjd — Fourth Referee (@TukTukCricketer) February 25, 2023 This digital collectible quickly reached South Africa Shabnim Ismail who, after being told during the post-#TO VOTE mixed-zone media interaction, she clocked 128 mph today and said, “Are you serious? No way. pic.twitter.com/Ftsmjzmvse — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) February 24, 2023 South Africa Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba. England Playing XI: Heather Knight (c) Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/sports/south-africa-s-shabnim-ismail-bowls-fastest-delivery-in-women-s-cricket-1584593 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

