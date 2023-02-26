Former Georgia footballers tell PETA to ‘chill’ after criticism of living mascot: ‘Uga live the life’





After the University of Georgia won the national championship for the second time in a row, PETA drew attention to the school’s use of a live bulldog as a mascot. The group claimed last month that the school’s use of Uga is “driving demand for breeds with respiratory problems (BIBs)” such as pugs, boxers, and English and French bulldogs. The animal rights organization called on the school to stop using Uga and “be a winner not only in football, but also in the treatment of” animals. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Two former Bulldog players snapped back at PETA defending Uga’s use. “I don’t think people know how well Uga lives,” former punter Tavarres King told TMZ Sports. “That dog is loved, man. Relax, PETA.” Former running back Knowshon Moreno echoed King’s comments. “You would lose a lot of traditions,” he said. “I feel like those pets are living the best life. Uga is living the life.” Uga may even get better treatment on road trips than the players, King said. “Even at away games you get on the plane. Uga is the first seat on the plane. Uga is treated very well,” he added. PETA wrote that the use of a live mascot is “obsolete.” “As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call for time for its aging live animal mascot program?” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital last month. PETA is calling on Jere Morehead, president of the University of Georgia, to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way. EARNED HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER CALEB WILLIAMS REVEALS HIS ‘NO. 1’ NFL DESTINATION PETA, whose motto reads in part that animals are not ours to use for entertainment and which opposes speciesism, notes that Uga is a living, sentient being, not a toy to be carted off to chaotic football stadiums around the world. land and trotted in front of dozens of screaming fans.” Despite several pleas from the organization, it does not look like there will be any change. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We are proud of our beloved mascot and grateful for the excellent care provided by Uga’s devoted owners, the Seiler family,” Josh Brooks, Georgia athletic director, said in a statement to Fox News Digital last month. There have been 10 “Ugas” since the mascot was first introduced in 1956, each a descendant of the original Uga.

