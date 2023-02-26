Daniil Medvedev outlasts evergreen Andy Murray to claim Qatar Open title | Tennis





Daniil Medvedev maintained his winning streak by beating Andy Murray in the Qatar Open final to claim his second title in consecutive weeks. Murray, bidding for his 47th career title but first since 2019, pushed the Russian hard but succumbed 6-4, 6-4 in a battle between former world number 1. Medvedev also triumphed in Rotterdam last week and now has 18 Tour titles to his name. He started strong and immediately found his basic rhythm to win the majority of long exchanges, taking a 4-1 lead with two service breaks. Murray, who saved five match points against Jiri Lehecka on Friday to reach his 71st ATP final, also fell behind in the second set but hit back with a stoppage of service. The British three-time Grand Slam champion had the momentum at 4-4 and 40-0, but Medvedev suddenly rediscovered his brick-wall-like resilience to pick up five consecutive points, sealing a crucial break of service when Murray overcooked a volley.

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback. Former US Open champion Medvedev made a double foul on his first match point in the next game, but a great lob completed the job as he had another chance against a tired Murray soon after. It was a very tough race because the wind was blowing and we were struggling for rhythm, World No. 8 Medvedev said on the track. Today was a big fight. Sometimes we both played badly, sometimes we both played well. For Murray, 35, it was his fourth ATP final since returning to the tour after hip surgery in 2018 and while he has lost three, he remains a force to be reckoned with. Barbora Krejcikova defeated an out-of-sort Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-2 in the Dubai Tennis Championship final to end the Poles’ winning run in the Middle East and her first WTA career title of 2023 and sixth overall. It means a lot. It was a great week and I improved in every game. I showed my best tennis, said Krejcikova. Iga motivates me every day, it was a great final and I am definitely happy with the result.

